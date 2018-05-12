News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Pickleball Rocks and Pickleball News Create Exclusive Marketing Partnership
Though exact details were not released, key points of the agreement include Pickleball Rocks using their extensive social media and website network to increase listenership for the weekly Pickleball News show. In return Pickleball News will provide featured Pickleball Rocks ad spots in each news show and a primary Pickleball Rocks ad spot on the Pickleball News website.
Said Pickleball Rocks CEO Rodney Grubbs, "How cool is it to be involved with a weekly pickleball news show? We've known Chris Allen for a long time and everyone loves him and his podcasts. We can't wait for the next new one to come out so we can listen in. As their exclusive apparel provider, we know more and more people are going to hear about our brand and the things we do to help the sport of pickleball grow. We're excited to help Chris grow that already larger listener base. I can't imagine a pickleball player not subscribing to his weekly show."
Added Pickleball News director/owner Chris Allen, "It is exciting for me to have someone with the marketing reach of Pickleball Rocks touting our weekly shows. It seems that almost everyone already knows the Pickleball Rocks team and I'm happy to let the rest of world know about their great brand of pickleball apparel and equipment."
Thanks to the Pickleball News corporate sponsors, the Pickleball News podcasts are free. Simply sign up to be notified when the next one is ready at www.PickleballNews.com
About Pickleball News and Pickleball Rocks
Pickleball News is a free email that keeps you up with all the latest playing strategies, gear reviews, travel discounts and more. Pickleball News gives you access to the Pickleball Radio podcast.
Pickleball Rocks™ is a registered trademark and the best selling pickleball apparel brand in the world. View all their fun, pickleball-growing programs at www.PickleballRocks.com
Contact
All About Pickleball
playerservices@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse