Movement Mortgage raises $15,830 and packs 1,000 Clean Birthing Kits
Effort will protect the lives of mothers and newborn children in developing countries
The effort was spearheaded by Movement loan officers and teammates in the Carolinas, east Tennessee and Kentucky who raised $7,915 in personal contributions, matched 100 percent by the nonprofit Movement Foundation for a total of $15,830.
Movement teammates gathered at the company's National Sales Support Center on Thursday to assemble the kits that will be delivered to communities in medically underserved countries. The kits include simple medical and hygiene supplies such as sterile gloves, pads, scalpels, syringes, sanitizer, diapers and other items commonly needed in childbirth.
Movement joined forces with the nonprofit MedShare, a humanitarian aid organization dedicated to improving the quality of life of people, communities and the planet by sourcing and directly delivering surplus medical supplies and equipment to communities in need around the world.
MedShare's #2MillionMothers campaign seeks to improve the quality of care provided to mothers and newborn children in medically underserved communities. Each year,2 million new moms (http://www.who.int/
"There is nothing more sacred than human life, and we consider it a privilege to come alongside these mothers to help them access the care and supplies they need at such a precious time," says Movement Mortgage Regional Director Chris Shelton. "The work MedShare is doing brings hope to communities across the world. We're blessed to have them as a partner."
MedShare CEO and President, Charles Redding, added, "We're proud to partner with corporate leaders like Movement Mortgage that make it a priority to give back to their communities, both locally and globally. Their support of 2 Million Mothers sends a clear message that they value the wellbeing of families around the world. Each kit was carefully packed by employee volunteers, and they'll be just as carefully unpacked by caregivers as they help mothers welcome new lives into the world."
Kits created at the event will be sent to communities MedShare serves in Haiti, Nigeria and other developing countries.
About Movement Mortgage
Founded in 2008, Movement Mortgage exists to love and value people by leading a Movement of Change in its industry, corporate culture and communities. Movement is best known for its innovative mortgage process and referable experience, which begins with Upfront Underwriting and a seven-day loan processing goal. The company employs more than 4,300 people, has more than 750 branches in the U.S. and is licensed in 49 states. Its nonprofit organization, The Movement Foundation, has reinvested more than $30 million in communities to date. For more information, visitwww.movement.com.
About MedShare
MedShare is a 501c(3) humanitarian aid organization dedicated to improving the quality of life of people, communities, and our planet by sourcing and directly delivering surplus medical supplies and equipment to communities in need around the world. This year, MedShare is celebrating 20 years of impacting its local and global communities. For more information, please visit the organization's website athttp://www.medshare.org/
