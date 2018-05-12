News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
RAIN Group's Mike Schultz to Speak at Strategic Account Management Association (SAMA) Conference
- Company's president to co-present with client BP3 Global; Presentation will cover client results, prospecting tactics for driving new business with accounts, what accounts want from their providers, and more -
Schultz will be joined by Lance Gibbs, founder and chairman of BP3 Global, a worldwide provider of business process and decision management software and services for clients in the financial services, retail, healthcare, and energy sectors.
The presentation — Prospecting in Your Strategic Accounts: How Top Account Managers Fill their Pipelines — will cover key sales results that RAIN Group helped BP3 Global achieve, prospecting tactics for driving new business with accounts, what accounts want from their providers, and more.
"This is our fifth consecutive year presenting at SAMA and we're honored to be back co-presenting with our client," said Schultz. "BP3 gained the critical skills and knowledge needed to grow their accounts and experienced significant success following the strategic account management training. Lance will share how implementing specific tactics helped drive their pipeline, win new business with accounts, and accelerate overall sales growth. Sales professionals will walk away with actionable takeaways."
This breakout session will be held at 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 22 in the Bonnet Creek Ballroom X.
Learn more about the sessions here: http://www.strategicaccounts.org
About RAIN Group
Founded in 2002, RAIN Group is a global sales training and performance improvement company that has helped hundreds of thousands of salespeople, managers, and professionals in more than 73 countries significantly increase their sales results. Headquartered in the greater Boston area, global office locations include Bogotá, Geneva, Johannesburg, London, Mumbai, Sydney, and Toronto. To learn more about RAIN Group and the client results they've achieved, visit http://www.raingroup.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse