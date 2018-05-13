News By Tag
BNI Building News Announces Release of 2018 series of Acret's California Construction Law Manuals
Titles include five different law manuals for the state of California
"Law is something a little different then what we usually work with," says Vice President John Moore, "But in reality, it's the same thing as the standards and codes that we focus on. Construction law is just a different way of saying it."
The 2018 editions bring new writers to the series including Johanna Monon, Michele A. Ellison, Sara H. Kornblatt and several more who contributed to the new editions. The books are written in and published together with Gibbs Giden Locher Senet & Wittbrodt LLP. The firm has been in business since 1978 and focuses primarily on construction law and contract litigations.
For more information and to purchase your copy, please visit https://www.bnibooks.com/
About BNi Building News
BNi Building News, a Design Cost Data Company, has been one of the most comprehensive and reliable sources for construction books, legal forms, building codes, cost estimating tools and more for over 70 years. Established as a premier construction book publisher, we provide the newest titles in the construction trade to architects, contractors, engineers, design-builders, inspectors and more. We strive to deliver a customer experience unlike any other in the construction industry with every customer we engage with. BNi Building News assures the most current and relevant information available through close contact with key leaders in the areas of architecture, engineering and construction along with official from various government agencies.
For more information about BNi Building News, visit http://www.bnibooks.com or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/
Contact
Joel Ellazar
BNI Building News
***@bnibooks.com
