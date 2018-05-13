 
News By Tag
* Construction Law
* General Contractor
* Contract Law
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Construction
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Vista
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2018
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
19181716151413

BNI Building News Announces Release of 2018 series of Acret's California Construction Law Manuals

Titles include five different law manuals for the state of California
 
 
California Construction Law Manual
California Construction Law Manual
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Construction Law
* General Contractor
* Contract Law

Industry:
* Construction

Location:
* Vista - California - US

Subject:
* Products

VISTA, Calif. - May 18, 2018 - PRLog -- BNi Building News releases the 2018 series of the Acret's California Construction Law Manuals in conjunction with Gibbs Giden Locher Senet & Wittbrodt LLP. The manuals give detailed explanations on the different construction laws in the state of California and what to do to avoid legal trouble. The series includes the Contractor's Edition, Construction Laws Annotated Volume I, Construction Laws Annotated Volume II, Public Contract Laws, and Construction Law Digests.

"Law is something a little different then what we usually work with," says Vice President John Moore, "But in reality, it's the same thing as the standards and codes that we focus on. Construction law is just a different way of saying it."

The 2018 editions bring new writers to the series including Johanna Monon, Michele A. Ellison, Sara H. Kornblatt and several more who contributed to the new editions. The books are written in and published together with Gibbs Giden Locher Senet & Wittbrodt LLP. The firm has been in business since 1978 and focuses primarily on construction law and contract litigations.

For more information and to purchase your copy, please visit https://www.bnibooks.com/products/construction-law.

About BNi Building News

BNi Building News, a Design Cost Data Company, has been one of the most comprehensive and reliable sources for construction books, legal forms, building codes, cost estimating tools and more for over 70 years.  Established as a premier construction book publisher, we provide the newest titles in the construction trade to architects, contractors, engineers, design-builders, inspectors and more. We strive to deliver a customer experience unlike any other in the construction industry with every customer we engage with. BNi Building News assures the most current and relevant information available through close contact with key leaders in the areas of architecture, engineering and construction along with official from various government agencies.

For more information about BNi Building News, visit http://www.bnibooks.com or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/bnibooks or Twitter at www.twitter.com/bnibuildingnews or LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bni-building-news.

Contact
Joel Ellazar
BNI Building News
***@bnibooks.com
End
Source:BNI Building News
Email:***@bnibooks.com Email Verified
Tags:Construction Law, General Contractor, Contract Law
Industry:Construction
Location:Vista - California - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Ellazar, Inc. News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News
PTC News

May 18, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share