Keeping Us Safe to Participate in "Senior Summit 2018" in Akron, Ohio

The Summit is being sponsored by the Honorable Elinore Marsh Stormer, Judge of the Summit County Court of Common Pleas (Probate Division), and is being called "An Event Celebrating Older Adults".

Keeping Us Safe is honored to be participating in the "Senior Summit 2018" conference scheduled for May 18-19, 2018 in Akron, Ohio. The Summit is being sponsored by the Honorable Elinore Marsh Stormer, Judge of the Summit County Court of Common Pleas (Probate Division), and is being called "An Event Celebrating Older Adults". The first day of the Summit will consist of a professional conference providing Continuing Education and Continuing Legal Education credits for Ohio's social workers, nurses, licensed nursing home administrators and attorneys. On that day, Matt Gurwell, founder of Keeping Us Safe, has been invited to participate in a round-table discussion titled "Navigating the Challenges of Family Caregiving". This session will be moderated by Monica Robins, Health Reporter for WKYC (NBC-3). Day two of the Summit is a free senior expo featuring food, prizes, classes and services for seniors and those who care for them. It will take place from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM at the Firestone Community Learning Center, located at 470 Castle Blvd., Akron, OH 44313. On that day, Keeping Us Safe will be presenting "A Safe Drive Through the Aging Process". This 1-hour presentation takes a direct yet compassionate approach to the very sensitive subject of recognizing that as we age, it may someday be time to relinquish some of our treasured driving independence. This presentation offers tips on how older drivers, if needed, can make a transition from the driver's seat to the passenger seat.