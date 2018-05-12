News By Tag
NextOp Veterans Receives $100,000 Donation from the Farish Fund
NextOp is a nonprofit organization that recruits, trains, and places high-performing middle-enlisted military leaders into industry careers. Today's transitioning veterans are highly skilled, dedicated, and adaptable individuals with an unparalleled work ethic. Yet, for many veterans, the transition from military to civilian life is an arduous one. Transferring the talents they honed in the military to an industry where they have few or no connections can be a long and discouraging process.
NextOp was founded by a group of passionate industry executives and veterans in Houston who wanted to solve this problem. The organization's Employment Coordinators engage veterans one-on-one to help tailor their resumes, build their professional network, connect with mentors, prepare for interviews, and ultimately transition the valuable skills they have developed in the military into a rewarding and fulfilling civilian career.
Since inception just three years ago, NextOp has placed over 1,000 veterans into industry careers, and the numbers are growing every year.
"No one does what we do," says NextOp Executive Director John Boerstler. "When we started this work in 2015, the Farish Fund was one of the first major funders to invest in us. It's because of their support that we have been able to grow and help so many veterans."
The Farish Fund is passionate about helping military leaders and supporting them through their transition to civilian life. Joan Neuhaus Schaan, the Executive Director of the Farish Fund, says "the Farish Fund trustees recognized employment is a central element for a veterans' successful transition to civilian life. When the Farish Fund identified NextOp. as the most effective non-profit organization in connecting veterans with employers, the Fund enthusiastically chose to join the team and support NextOp's efforts. The successes to date are as impressive as they are laudable."
About NextOp Veterans
NextOp is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that was founded in 2015 by passionate industry executives and veterans in Houston, Texas who were seeking a way to improve the transition of veterans from military life to civilian life. Our mission is to recruit, train, and place high-performing middle-enlisted military leaders into industry careers. For more information on the organization's services, please visit www.nextopvets.org
About The Farish Fund
The William Stamps Farish Fund is a charitable foundation located in Houston, Texas.
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Lauren Sands at (281) 543-4815 or email at Lauren@nextopvets.org.
Lauren Sands
lauren@nextopvets.org
