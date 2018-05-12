 
News By Tag
* Veterans
* Jobs For Vets
* Veteran Jobs
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Houston
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2018
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
18171615141312

NextOp Veterans Receives $100,000 Donation from the Farish Fund

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Veterans
* Jobs For Vets
* Veteran Jobs

Industry:
* Non-profit

Location:
* Houston - Texas - US

HOUSTON - May 17, 2018 - PRLog -- NextOp is pleased to announce that they have recently received a generous $100,000 donation from The William Stamps Farish Fund, a local charitable foundation. This gift marks the third year of partnership between NextOp and the Farish Fund.

NextOp is a nonprofit organization that recruits, trains, and places high-performing middle-enlisted military leaders into industry careers. Today's transitioning veterans are highly skilled, dedicated, and adaptable individuals with an unparalleled work ethic. Yet, for many veterans, the transition from military to civilian life is an arduous one.  Transferring the talents they honed in the military to an industry where they have few or no connections can be a long and discouraging process.

NextOp was founded by a group of passionate industry executives and veterans in Houston who wanted to solve this problem. The organization's Employment Coordinators engage veterans one-on-one to help tailor their resumes, build their professional network, connect with mentors, prepare for interviews, and ultimately transition the valuable skills they have developed in the military into a rewarding and fulfilling civilian career.

Since inception just three years ago, NextOp has placed over 1,000 veterans into industry careers, and the numbers are growing every year.

"No one does what we do," says NextOp Executive Director John Boerstler.  "When we started this work in 2015, the Farish Fund was one of the first major funders to invest in us.  It's because of their support that we have been able to grow and help so many veterans."

The Farish Fund is passionate about helping military leaders and supporting them through their transition to civilian life. Joan Neuhaus Schaan, the Executive Director of the Farish Fund, says "the Farish Fund trustees recognized employment is a central element for a veterans' successful transition to civilian life.  When the Farish Fund identified NextOp. as the most effective non-profit organization in connecting veterans with employers, the Fund enthusiastically chose to join the team and support NextOp's efforts. The successes to date are as impressive as they are laudable."

About NextOp Veterans

NextOp is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that was founded in 2015 by passionate industry executives and veterans in Houston, Texas who were seeking a way to improve the transition of veterans from military life to civilian life. Our mission is to recruit, train, and place high-performing middle-enlisted military leaders into industry careers. For more information on the organization's services, please visit www.nextopvets.org

About The Farish Fund

The William Stamps Farish Fund is a charitable foundation located in Houston, Texas.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Lauren Sands at (281) 543-4815 or email at Lauren@nextopvets.org.

Contact
Lauren Sands
lauren@nextopvets.org
End
Source:Farish Fund
Email:***@nextopvets.org Email Verified
Tags:Veterans, Jobs For Vets, Veteran Jobs
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Houston - Texas - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News
PTC News

May 17, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share