Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Imperial Freight Brokers as a Gold Member

Vilma Nadal

vilma.nadal@imperialfreight.com

-- The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes Imperial Freight Brokers as a Gold Member. The Doral Chamber of Commerce in partnership with businesses such as Imperial Freight Brokers will continue to work together towards a common goal building a healthy economy and continuing to improve the quality of life in the City of Doral.Imperial Freight Brokers is committed to keeping every facet of the supply chain safe and secure. When it comes to security, there is no more critical certification than that of the Customs Trade Partnership Against Terrorism. The C-TPAT identifies suppliers, carriers (air and ocean), brokers and consolidators that are approved to move cargo in the event of a high-level terrorism threat.As a result of our longtime C-TPAT standing, and our strong relationship with US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), we strive to implement best practice safety procedures to ensure the overall security of your cargo and the global supply chain.Along with our C-TPAT certification, Imperial Freight Brokers is proud to be affiliated with the International Air Transport Association, The National Customs Brokers & Forwarders Association of America, Inc. and the Florida Customs Brokers & Forwarders Association. These associations further solidify our standing as a trusted broker in the international marketplace.The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business. After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business. We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.