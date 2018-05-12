 
News By Tag
* Freight Broker Company
* Worldwide Logistics Company
* Supply Chain Management
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Shipping
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Miami
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2018
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
18171615141312

Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Imperial Freight Brokers as a Gold Member

Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Imperial Freight Brokers as a Gold Member
 
 
imperial-freight-brokers-doral-chamber-member-logo
imperial-freight-brokers-doral-chamber-member-logo
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Freight Broker Company
* Worldwide Logistics Company
* Supply Chain Management

Industry:
* Shipping

Location:
* Miami - Florida - US

Subject:
* Services

MIAMI - May 17, 2018 - PRLog -- The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes Imperial Freight Brokers as a Gold Member. The Doral Chamber of Commerce in partnership with businesses such as Imperial Freight Brokers  will continue to work together towards a common goal building a healthy economy and continuing to improve the quality of life in the City of Doral.

"On behalf of everyone at the Doral Chamber of Commerce, we extend our warmest welcome to Imperial Freight Brokers!" says Manny Sarmiento, President & CEO of the Doral Chamber of Commerce.

About Imperial Freight Brokers

Imperial Freight Brokers is committed to keeping every facet of the supply chain safe and secure. When it comes to security, there is no more critical certification than that of the Customs Trade Partnership Against Terrorism. The C-TPAT identifies suppliers, carriers (air and ocean), brokers and consolidators that are approved to move cargo in the event of a high-level terrorism threat.

As a result of our longtime C-TPAT standing, and our strong relationship with US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), we strive to implement best practice safety procedures to ensure the overall security of your cargo and the global supply chain.

Along with our C-TPAT certification, Imperial Freight Brokers is proud to be affiliated with the International Air Transport Association, The National Customs Brokers & Forwarders Association of America, Inc. and the Florida Customs Brokers & Forwarders Association. These associations further solidify our standing as a trusted broker in the international marketplace.

www.imperialfreight.com

About the Doral Chamber of Commerce

The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez.  The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".

The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business.  After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business.  We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.

http://www.doralchamberofcommerce.org/

Contact
Vilma Nadal
Client Relationship Manager
vilma.nadal@imperialfreight.com
3055931780
End
Source:
Email:***@imperialfreight.com
Tags:Freight Broker Company, Worldwide Logistics Company, Supply Chain Management
Industry:Shipping
Location:Miami - Florida - United States
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Doral Chamber of Commerce News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News
PTC News

May 17, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share