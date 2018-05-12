Peace Bell Foundation Walk for Peace on the Walkway Over The Hudson

All Rotarians, families and friends are invited to join the Peace Bell Foundation on a on the Walkway Over The Hudson, June 2nd. Registration is a 8:30 with funds received going for Peace and the final elimination of the children's disease, polio.

-- Global Peace Walker Danny Garcia and fellow Rotarian Doug Sturomski will join the Rotary, District 7210 and Peace Bell Foundation for Polio + Peace Promenade on the Walkway Bridge.Promenade on the Walkway Bridge June 2, 2018 from 9 am - 11 am with registration on the Poughkeepsie side starting at 8:15 am. From there Danny and fellow Rotarian, Peace Chair District 7210, and Peace Bell Foundation Founder Doug Sturomski as his driver will walk for peace to Toronto for the Rotary's 101st International Convention.Danny Garcia https://www.globalwalk.cc/has walked over (26,000 + miles and counting, walking over 6 continents – not Antarctica). Monies raised will go toward total polio eradication and to promote peace especially for children around the world. Danny just walked from Washington DC to the United Nations and then up here to Dutchess County.The Peace Bell Foundation recently dedicated 10 Peace Poles bringing the total to 50 toward a goal of 100 (Bannerman Island, the waterfronts of Newburgh and Beacon along with schools, town squares and parks in the New York State region.The Foundation's new initiative for children is an Essay Contest for grades 4-10 dedicated to President Carter's friend and bestselling, young author, Peacemaker, Mattie Stepanek who died in 2004 at the age of 13. The title of the contest is: "What is Peace and how can I be a PeaceMaker / Ambassador with my family, in my school, community, country and the world?"For more information on the Promenade, this contest or to plant a Peace Pole contacta the Peace Bell Foundation.Doug SturomskiPeace Bell Foundation