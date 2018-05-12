Precision Door Service Receives 2018 "Best of HomeAdvisor" Award

 
Industry News





TITUSVILLE, Fla. - May 17, 2018 - PRLog -- Precision Door Service is pleased to announce that 37 pros in the Precision Door Service network have been named a recipient of the 2018 Best of HomeAdvisor Award. This award honors top-notch professionals who provide extraordinary quality, service and value in the home improvement and maintenance industries.

"Establishing outstanding work practices, excellent customer service and overall value doesn't come without hard work and dedication, and we are proud to honor our deserving winners," said HomeAdvisor's President Craig Smith. "The service professionals who earn this award can display the accolade proudly knowing that they exemplify traits of highly rated businesses and leaders in their space."

Award recipients were selected based on positive reviews earned in quality of work practices, customer service and value. To qualify, they must have a minimum rating of four stars based on a scale of one to five, be active members in good standing and have at least three verified reviews submitted within the last six months.

Precision Door Service recipients of the 2018 Best of HomeAdvisor Award:
• Precision Door Service of Boston
• Precision Door Service of Fort Wayne
• Precision Door Service of Cleveland
• Precision Door Service of Indianapolis
• Precision Door Service of Brevard County, FL
• Precision Door Service of San Antonio
• Precision Door Service  of Sarasota
• Precision Door Service of Pittsburgh
• Precision Door Service of Chattanooga
• Precision Door Service of Knoxville
• Precision Door Service of Virginia Beach
• Precision Door Service of Las Vegas
• Precision Door Service of Kansas City
• Precision Door Service of Milwaukee
• Precision Door Service of Riverside
• Precision Door Service of Delaware
• Precision Door Service of Louisville
• Precision Door Service of South Florida
• Precision Door Service of Miami
• Precision Door Service of Denver
• Precision Door Service of Tri-Cities, TN
• Precision Door Service of South Bend
• Precision Door Service of Central Florida
• Precision Door Service of Austin
• Precision Door Service of Seattle
• Precision Door Service of Columbia
• Precision Door Service of Cincinnati
• Precision Door Service of Greensboro
• Precision Door Service of Salt Lake City
• Precision Door Service of Grand Rapids
• Precision Door Service of Pensacola-Panama City
• Precision Door Service of Jackson
• Precision Door Service of Huntsville
• Precision Door Service of Myrtle Beach
• Precision Door Service of Baton Rouge
• Precision Door Service of Savannah-Hilton Head
• Precision Door Service of Mobile-Gulfport

About HomeAdvisor
HomeAdvisor® is a digital marketplace evolving the way homeowners connect with service professionals to complete home projects. With HomeAdvisor's on-demand platform, homeowners can find and vet local, prescreened home service professionals; view average home project costs using True Cost Guide; and instantly book appointments online or through HomeAdvisor's award-winning mobile app, which is compatible with all IOS, Android and virtual assistants, including Amazon Echo. HomeAdvisor is based in Golden, Colorado, and is an operating business of ANGI Homeservices.

About Precision Door Service
With 90 locations servicing thousands of doors per day, Precision Door Service is the nation's leading garage door repair company. Precision Door Service provides consumers the highest levels of customer service and value for all garage door needs, specializing in garage door repair, new garage door installment, and repair of garage door openers.
The Precision Door Service mission is to provide outstanding garage door repair service and complete customer satisfaction.
"We fix garage doors right!" www.precisiondoor.net

Suzanne Odisho
