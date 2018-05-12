News By Tag
Stacey Solomon of Myriad Supply Recognized as One of CRN's 2018 Women of the Channel
"It's a great honor to be recognized amongst this group of extraordinary women," said Stacey Solomon, Vice President of Purchasing at Myriad Supply. "I have had many great opportunities with Myriad and am excited and encouraged to continue this journey in the channel, helping Myriad achieve greatness within the area of cybersecurity."
The executives who comprise this annual list span the IT channel, representing vendors, distributors, solution providers and other organizations that figure prominently in the channel ecosystem. CRN editors select the Women of the Channel honorees based on their professional accomplishments, demonstrated expertise and ongoing dedication to the IT channel.
"This accomplished group of leaders is steadily guiding the IT channel into a prosperous new era of services-led business models and deep, strategic partnerships,"
Solomon joined Myriad in 2010. Over the past 8 years, she has played a critical role in the development of the purchasing department and fostering relationships with a number of distributors. As an integrator and consultancy, the function of the purchasing department is crucial to supporting Myriad's client offerings. Under Solomon's lead, the purchasing department has earned the trust of Myriad's clients and sales team alike through hard work, attention to detail, and their dedication to ensuring purchase orders meet the deadline set forth in client agreements.
The 2018 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/
About Myriad Supply
Myriad is an IT consultancy and integrator focused on providing complete, secure IT infrastructure solutions to enterprises. Using industry-specific knowledge and a security first approach, Myriad helps clients define, design, and implement their technology vision within the areas of security, SDN, mobility, and cloud. Myriad, located in New York City, has been serving clients since 2003. To learn more, visit us at www.MyriadSupply.com or email hello@myriadsupply.com.
About the Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com
CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.
