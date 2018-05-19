 
Industry News





Ramadan Kids Activities at Al Ghurair Centre

 
DUBAI, UAE - May 17, 2018 - PRLog -- Activity: Ramadan Kids Activities at Al Ghurair Centre

Location: Al Ghurair Centre, Ground Floor

Date: 17, 18 and 19 May 2018

Time: 6:00 pm to 12:00 am

Wanna boost your kid's creativity throughout the Holy Month? We got you covered!!

This Ramadan, Al Ghurair Centre has set up a special corner for your beloved little ones, where they can have strikes of imagination and creativity bursts.

Stained glass making, counting calendar, Ramadan garland, button art and burqa decoration are just some of the activities that will await your kids, while jewelry making, handing mobiles, Arabic lantern making, felt pouch creation and 3D Art will add more fun to their evenings with us.

Ramadan kids' activities will be located at the mall's central atrium on the ground floor, and is ready to welcome you on weekdays from 7:00 pm to 11:00 pm, and during the weekends from 6:00 pm to 12:00 midnight.

For Information: Sweety Darwish at VOKALZ Communications, E: mediarelations@vokalz.com, M: 052 917 8990

For information on Al Ghurair Centre, please go to alghuraircentre.com
Source:VOKALZ Communications
Email:***@vokalz.com
Posted By:***@vokalz.com Email Verified
