 
News By Tag
* Cyber Security
* Big Data
* Financial Services
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Banking
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Bangalore
  Karnataka
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2018
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
18171615141312


Cyber Security Conference 2018 - Cyber Security for Financial Services

Explore Exhibitions and Conference is taking a step to address the cyber security challenges Sri Lanka by bringing in the key stakeholders from the financial institutions and foster an engagement between public and private enterprises.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Cyber Security
* Big Data
* Financial Services

Industry:
* Banking

Location:
* Bangalore - Karnataka - India

Subject:
* Events

BANGALORE, India - May 17, 2018 - PRLog -- Over the past few years, Sri Lanka CERT has experienced a rapid increase in the number of cybersecurity related incidents. The Sri Lanka Computer Emergency Readiness Team | Coordination Centre (Sri Lanka CERT|CC) has received 3682 cyber security related incidents in 2017 compared to 151 incidents in 2010.With the roadmap in place to combat cyber threats

With no sights of decline in Cyber incidents and in line with the strategy to strengthen the financial sector in Sri Lanka, the country's first Information Security Operation Center (FINCSIRT) has been established to facilitate proactive, reactive incident response and management. In addition to this, the Govt. of Sri Lanka is taking crucial steps in safeguarding the nation from cyber threats by introducing the country's first information & cyber security strategy which will be implemented over a period of five years staring from 2018 to 2023.

With the roadmap in place and the determination to eradicate cyber threats, Explore Exhibition and Conferences is taking a step to address the cyber security challenges of the country by bringing in the key stakeholders from the financial institutions and foster an engagement between public and private enterprises to address the potential threats and vulnerabilities from 10th – 11th July 2018 in Colombo, Sri Lanka for a 2 day conference titled Cyber Security for Financial Services.

This conference will act as an effective platform for sharing experiences, while networking with the key decision makers within the BFSI Industry and forging new business partnerships in a unique business- driven environment. Some of our early confirmed experts from the financial enterprises include:

Mr. DamithPallewatte, CISO, Hatton National Bank PLC
Mr. L. SajithSameera, Group CIO, Cargills Bank
Mr. JanakaNiranjanSerasinghe, CIO, Standard Chartered Bank
Mr. Deryck Rodrigues, VP & Group CIO - Safety & Soundness, Deutsche Bank
Mr. NisalaKodippili, CIO, Nations Trust Bank PLC

To know the entire speaker list visit:  www.exploreexhibitions.com/cybersecurity

Since the financial institutions in Sri Lanka are right now investigating for the possible solutions to counter cyber threats, do you want to be the first company and chance upon the most lucrative business opportunities?

If yes, please contact on +917022871384 or write us an email info@exploreexhibitions.com

Media Contact
Samantha
Marketing Manager
***@exploreexhibitions.com
07022871384
End
Source:Explore Exhibitions & Conference LLP
Email:***@exploreexhibitions.com Email Verified
Tags:Cyber Security, Big Data, Financial Services
Industry:Banking
Location:Bangalore - Karnataka - India
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Checkmate Communications News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News
PTC News

May 17, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share