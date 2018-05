Cyber Security Conference 2018 - Cyber Security for Financial Services

Explore Exhibitions and Conference is taking a step to address the cyber security challenges Sri Lanka by bringing in the key stakeholders from the financial institutions and foster an engagement between public and private enterprises.

Over the past few years, Sri Lanka CERT has experienced a rapid increase in the number of cybersecurity related incidents. The Sri Lanka Computer Emergency Readiness Team | Coordination Centre (Sri Lanka CERT|CC) has received 3682 cyber security related incidents in 2017 compared to 151 incidents in 2010. With the roadmap in place to combat cyber threats With no sights of decline in Cyber incidents and in line with the strategy to strengthen the financial sector in Sri Lanka, the country's first Information Security Operation Center (FINCSIRT) has been established to facilitate proactive, reactive incident response and management. In addition to this, the Govt. of Sri Lanka is taking crucial steps in safeguarding the nation from cyber threats by introducing the country's first information & cyber security strategy which will be implemented over a period of five years staring from 2018 to 2023. With the roadmap in place and the determination to eradicate cyber threats, Explore Exhibition and Conferences is taking a step to address the cyber security challenges of the country by bringing in the key stakeholders from the financial institutions and foster an engagement between public and private enterprises to address the potential threats and vulnerabilities. This conference will act as an effective platform for sharing experiences, while networking with the key decision makers within the BFSI Industry and forging new business partnerships in a unique business- driven environment.