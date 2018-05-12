News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Cyber Security Conference 2018 - Cyber Security for Financial Services
Explore Exhibitions and Conference is taking a step to address the cyber security challenges Sri Lanka by bringing in the key stakeholders from the financial institutions and foster an engagement between public and private enterprises.
With no sights of decline in Cyber incidents and in line with the strategy to strengthen the financial sector in Sri Lanka, the country's first Information Security Operation Center (FINCSIRT) has been established to facilitate proactive, reactive incident response and management. In addition to this, the Govt. of Sri Lanka is taking crucial steps in safeguarding the nation from cyber threats by introducing the country's first information & cyber security strategy which will be implemented over a period of five years staring from 2018 to 2023.
With the roadmap in place and the determination to eradicate cyber threats, Explore Exhibition and Conferences is taking a step to address the cyber security challenges of the country by bringing in the key stakeholders from the financial institutions and foster an engagement between public and private enterprises to address the potential threats and vulnerabilities from 10th – 11th July 2018 in Colombo, Sri Lanka for a 2 day conference titled Cyber Security for Financial Services.
This conference will act as an effective platform for sharing experiences, while networking with the key decision makers within the BFSI Industry and forging new business partnerships in a unique business- driven environment. Some of our early confirmed experts from the financial enterprises include:
Mr. DamithPallewatte, CISO, Hatton National Bank PLC
Mr. L. SajithSameera, Group CIO, Cargills Bank
Mr. JanakaNiranjanSerasinghe, CIO, Standard Chartered Bank
Mr. Deryck Rodrigues, VP & Group CIO - Safety & Soundness, Deutsche Bank
Mr. NisalaKodippili, CIO, Nations Trust Bank PLC
To know the entire speaker list visit: www.exploreexhibitions.com/
Since the financial institutions in Sri Lanka are right now investigating for the possible solutions to counter cyber threats, do you want to be the first company and chance upon the most lucrative business opportunities?
If yes, please contact on +917022871384 or write us an email info@exploreexhibitions.com
Media Contact
Samantha
Marketing Manager
***@exploreexhibitions.com
07022871384
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse