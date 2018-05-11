 
May 2018





Free Admision to The Piano School of NYC'S Recitals

 
NEW YORK - May 16, 2018 - PRLog -- The Piano School of NYC is proud to present the annual school-wide piano recitals. There are 15 separate recitals around the greater NYC area! Admission is free and open to the public!

Saturday, May 19 at 2:00 PM and 4:00 PM
St. Philips Church
204 West 134th St
NYC, NY 10030

Saturday, June 2 at 2:00 PM, 4:00 PM, and 6:00 PM
Church in the Gardens
50 Ascan Avenue
Forest Hills, NY 11375

Tuesday, May 22 at 4:30 PM
Church of Christ and St. Stephens
120 West 69th St
NYC, NY 10023

 Saturday, June 2 at 11:00 AM
Forte Piano
159 West Route 4
Paramus, NJ 07652

Friday, June 1 at 5:00 PM and 6:45 PM
Liederkranz Foundation
6 East 87th St
NYC, NY 10128

Saturday, June 9 at 1:00 PM and 3:00 PM
La Iglesia La Mision
11 Division Avenue
Nyack, NY 10960

Saturday, June 2 at 11:00 AM, 1:00 PM, 3:00 PM, and 5:00 PM
Park Slope United Methodist Church
410 6th Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11215

Each student will be performing at a beautiful venue on a grand piano. They will each receive a gold medal and certificate in a ceremony immediately following the recital. About 400 students will be showcasing their hard work over the next month. Children and adults will be performing classical, traditional, and contemporary pieces.

https://www.pianoschoolofnyc.org/spring-recitals/

Laurie Sutton
***@pianoschoolofnyc.org
