Free Admision to The Piano School of NYC'S Recitals

Contact

Laurie Sutton

***@pianoschoolofnyc.org Laurie Sutton

End

-- The Piano School of NYC is proud to present the annual school-wide piano recitals. There are 15 separate recitals around the greater NYC area! Admission is free and open to the public!Saturday, May 19 at 2:00 PM and 4:00 PMSt. Philips Church204 West 134StNYC, NY 10030Saturday, June 2 at 2:00 PM, 4:00 PM, and 6:00 PMChurch in the Gardens50 Ascan AvenueForest Hills, NY 11375Tuesday, May 22 at 4:30 PMChurch of Christ and St. Stephens120 West 69StNYC, NY 10023Saturday, June 2 at 11:00 AMForte Piano159 West Route 4Paramus, NJ 07652Friday, June 1 at 5:00 PM and 6:45 PMLiederkranz Foundation6 East 87StNYC, NY 10128Saturday, June 9 at 1:00 PM and 3:00 PMLa Iglesia La Mision11 Division AvenueNyack, NY 10960Saturday, June 2 at 11:00 AM, 1:00 PM, 3:00 PM, and 5:00 PMPark Slope United Methodist Church410 6AvenueBrooklyn, NY 11215Each student will be performing at a beautiful venue on a grand piano. They will each receive a gold medal and certificate in a ceremony immediately following the recital. About 400 students will be showcasing their hard work over the next month. Children and adults will be performing classical, traditional, and contemporary pieces.