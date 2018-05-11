News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Benchmark Senior Living Chosen as Best of the Best By Nation's Largest Senior Living Association
Argentum Recognizes Benchmark for Elevating Human Connection at Communities
The company was recognized for its These Hands… project, an innovative, company-wide program designed to strengthen the connection among residents and associates at Benchmark Senior Living communities. Argentum staff applauded the program for showing unparalleled passion and commitment to providing an optimal environment for the residents and families they serve and for increasing overall engagement.
These Hands… celebrates the lives of Benchmark residents through a public photography installation at participating communities. The photography features residents' hands along with what their hands have accomplished.. As a result of the project, residents have discovered commonalities, associates have gotten to know their residents better, residents feel proud to have their accomplishments showcased and families are grateful for their loved one being celebrated. Some of the many achievements celebrated include hands that taught hundreds of disabled children for 35 years and others that ushered for the New York City Ballet.
"This project is an example of one of many we are undertaking to foster deep, lasting relationships at our communities,"
# # #
About Benchmark Senior Living
Based in Waltham, Mass., Benchmark Senior Living is a leading provider of senior living services in the Northeast. Founded in 1997 by Tom Grape, Benchmark operates 56 senior living communities offering independent living, assisted living, Alzheimer's care and continuing care in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Vermont. Benchmark has been recognized as a top workplace by The Boston Globe for 10 consecutive years as well as by the Boston Business Journal, Connecticut Post, Hartford Courant and Hartford Business Journal. It has been named one of the healthiest employers by the Boston Business Journal and Providence Business News. For more information, visit BenchmarkSeniorLiving.com.
Contact
Carol Arnold, Arnold Communications
***@arnoldcomm.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse