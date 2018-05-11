Edmar a Star for UPSL's Miami Hurricane FC

Former Ukrainian National Team Hero Playing a New Role with New UPSL Florida South Conference Expansion Team

End

-- Hurricane FC has signed former Ukrainian National Team player Edmar as an advanced scout and an ambassador for the club's affiliated youth academy, AC Delray, the club announced today.Edmar Halovskyi de Lacerda, 37, has played three games with Hurricane FC in the United Premier Soccer League (UPSL) this season, scoring 6 goals with seven assists.The Brazilian-born midfielder will be a player and general manager in the Hurricane FC and serve as a club ambassador to South America and Europe. He is currently working toward his UEFA coaching certifications.Hurricane FC head coach Luiz Franca said, "He's been a top international player, a Ukrainian international and he's still playing at a high level but now he's living here in South Florida. He's established himself with his family in South Florida and now he's going to work for Hurricane FC, playing with us and involved in the youth system. He's going to open the doors to Europe for us, and we're looking to develop youth players across the globe. Edmar is a big asset for us, and for the UPSL, too."Edmar played for the Ukrainian National Team in qualifying for the 2014 World Cup and had an assist in the first leg of the UEFA qualifying playoff against France in November 2013. He made 15 appearances during a four-year span from 2011 to 2014.One of the all-time leaders in appearances in the Ukrainian Premier League across 14 seasons, Edmar may be best known for his eight seasons at Metalist Kharkiv (2007-'15), during which time he played nearly 200 matches.He played for Boca Raton FC (NPSL) in 2017 before making the switch ahead of the UPSL Spring Season.Hurricane FC is an American Soccer club currently based in Delray Beach, Fla., and a new member of the United Premier Soccer League. Hurricane FC will begin play in the UPSL Pro Premier.Founded in 2015, Hurricane FC can participate in the qualifying rounds for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup through their affiliation and membership with the UPSL, the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 170 teams in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Wisconsin. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 200-plus teams targeted for 2018 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining either UPSL Pro Premier Division or Championship Division minimum standards.UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).More information about UPSL can be found at www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (www.facebook.com/upslsoccer) and Twitter (@upslsoccer)Contact UPSL:Direct: 310-415-5691Media Relations:Dennis Popeupslcommunications@gmail.comDirect: 951-675-3963www.upslsoccer.comwww.facebook.com/unitedpremiersoccerleaguewww.twitter.com/unitedpremiersoccerleague