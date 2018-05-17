News By Tag
Consumers Energy to Co-Host 2018 Women of Color in STEM Conference in Detroit
The national conference is a forum for STEM professionals to network, share ideas and help inspire the next generation
The 23rd annual Women of Color in STEM Conference will be held Oct. 11-13, 2018, at the Detroit Marriott at the Renaissance Center in Detroit and will feature more than 50 seminars and workshops on careers, training and educational opportunities in scientific and technical fields, including energy.
Executives from Consumers Energy will take part in panel discussions and the Women of Color STEM Job Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, at Cobo Center in Detroit.
"Successful companies use diversity as a competitive advantage to build strong talent pipelines," said Angela Thompkins, Consumers Energy's director of talent acquisition and diversity. "We are excited to co-host this year's Women of Color in STEM Conference as we continue to build a diverse workforce that can develop ideas to meet our future challenges and represent the customers we serve across Michigan."
A number of Consumers Energy employees will be recognized at the conference as Technology Rising Stars, and others have received the Corporate Promotion of Education award and Community Service in Industry award.
"Companies like Consumers Energy are not just focused on guaranteeing themselves another generation of consumers. They play an active role in supporting and empowering local communities to become technology innovators and producers in the digital era," said Career Communications Group CEO Tyrone Taborn and producer of Women of Color magazine's annual Women of Color STEM Conference.
"CCG is pleased to share the hosting of this very important diversity conference in Detroit with one of Michigan's largest workforce," Taborn said.
To learn more, visit http://intouch.ccgmag.com/
About Consumers Energy
Consumers Energy is a public utility that provides natural gas and electricity to 6.6 million of Michigan's 10 million residents. It serves customers in all 68 of the state's Lower Peninsula counties. It is the primary subsidiary of CMS Energy.
About Women of Color STEM Conference
The Women of Color STEM Conference is an annual conference that provides a unique forum for women in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM). The Conference puts you face to face with employers trying to fill their STEM positions.
About Career Communications Group
Career Communications Group (CCG) was founded more than 40 years ago with a unique mission: To promote science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) careers. CCG offers inspiring publications such as Women of Color magazine, and national conferences to reach hundreds of thousands of students and professionals.
Contact
Rayondon Kennedy
***@ccgmag.com
End
