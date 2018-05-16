News By Tag
New Service Now Available in Columbus, Ohio to Help Keep Older Drivers Safe
In addition to their normal array of professional services, Ripple Life Care Planning is now well suited to provide older drivers and their families with a very specific program that will help make decisions on how to keep the older driver safe.
The "Beyond Driving with Dignity" professional certification program has been designed to equip Huber, Sites and other professionals throughout the United States with tools necessary to help older drivers and their families work through the complicated issue of age-related diminishing driving skills.
Huber, a registered nurse and an aging life care manager, is the owner of Ripple Life Care Planning (http://ripplelifecareplanning.com/)
Huber states "The 'Beyond Driving with Dignity' program provides concerned families with a solution to their concerns, offering new-relief to families concerned about a loved-one's safe driving abilities as they relate to the natural aging process. Keeping Us Safe's 'self-assessment program for older drivers' provides concerned families with the missing link between their desire to bring the driving issue to a peaceful resolution, and their ability to actually do so."
Ripple Life Care Planning will begin offering this new service throughout the greater Franklin County area effective immediately. They can be reached at (614) 408-9928 or by email at shanna@ripplelifecare.com.
Certification in the Beyond Driving with Dignity program is designed to be a common-sense approach to facilitate (and often times mediate!) rational, common-sense driving-related solutions based on tangible facts and personal observations. The "Beyond Driving with Dignity" professional will receive annual in-service trainings and is required to meet standards of professionalism to maintain their certification.
For more information on the program please visit https://www.keepingussafe.org. Media inquiries are asked to call 216-904-8841 for more information.
Media Contact
Matt Gurwell
Founder, Keeping Us Safe
***@keepingussafe.org
2169048844
Page Updated Last on: May 16, 2018