May 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
17161514131211


ONE Brands to Showcase Full Line at Sweets and Snacks Expo

Leading Protein Bar Provider Proves Guilt-Free Indulgence is Possible at Annual Expo
 
 
CHICAGO - May 16, 2018 - PRLog -- ONE Brands, (http://one1brands.com/) the maker of ONE Bars, boasting 20 grams of protein and just ONE gram of sugar, will exhibit their complete line of lick-the-spoon-good protein bars at the Sweets and Snacks Expo, booth #2194. ONE Brands invites all show attendees to give in to their cravings and try a too-good-to-be-true bar – without any of the guilt.

ONE Brand's portable protein bars provide sweets-lovers a way to snack on their favorite treats, whenever or just because. Available in mouthwatering flavors like Birthday Cake, Maple Glazed Doughnut, Blueberry Cobbler and Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake, ONEproves that guilt-free indulgence is possible as each bar delivers 20 grams of protein and just ONEgram of sugar. In addition, ONE Brands will be sampling their new ONE Basix Bars which offer a simplified take on traditional ONE Bars. Ideal for anytime snacks and treats, ONE Basix Bars are naturally sweetened and come in three decadent flavors that boast chunks of chocolate. Attendees of the expo will be invited to sample ONE Basix Cookie Dough Chocolate Chunk.

"Sweets and Snacks is always an exciting show for us as we introduce attendees to ONE as the perfect guilt-free indulgent snack," said Peter Burns, CEO of ONEBrands. "We feel fortunate to have opportunities like the Sweets and Snacks Expo to meet new partners and consumers."

The annual Sweets and Snacks Expo will take place May 22-24 at Chicago's McCormick Place, located at 2301 South King Drive Chicago, IL 60616. For more information on the trade show, please visit www.sweetsandsnacks.com.

About ONE Brands
ONE Brands proves that guilt-free indulgence is possible. ONE Brands delivers anytime, anywhere protein bars that prove great taste and good health are not mutually exclusive. Each ONE Brand product provides decadent, crave-worthy flavored bars that are packed with at least 20 grams of protein and only ONE gram of sugar per serving – hence the name ONE. ONE offers a healthier option in delicious flavors that are ideal for breakfast, lunch, on-the-go snacking, post-workout recovery or just because. Through in-house research and recipe development, ONE is committed to offering exceptional taste, superior texture, and functionality—no compromises. The ONE Brands product roster of twelve powerfully delicious flavors is currently available at GNC, Sprouts, Target, Trader Joe's, Vitamin Shoppe, Walmart and regional grocers and gyms across the country. Now, with ONE Basix, consumers can experience the naturally sweetened side of ONE. ONE Basix will soon be available at select specialty retailers and gyms nationwide. Congratulations, #YouveFoundTheONE.

Rebecca Campbell / Ali Lloyd
***@konnectagency.com
ONE Brands
***@konnectagency.com
