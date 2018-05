ONE Brands to Showcase Full Line at Sweets and Snacks Expo

Leading Protein Bar Provider Proves Guilt-Free Indulgence is Possible at Annual Expo

--(http://one1brands.com/)the maker ofBars, boasting 20 grams of protein and justgram of sugar, will exhibit their complete line of lick-the-spoon-good protein bars at the Sweets and Snacks Expo, booth #2194.Brands invites all show attendees to give in to their cravings and try a too-good-to-be-true bar – without any of the guilt.Brand's portable protein bars provide sweets-lovers a way to snack on their favorite treats, whenever or just because. Available in mouthwatering flavors likeandproves that guilt-free indulgence is possible as each bar delivers 20 grams of protein and justgram of sugar. In addition,Brands will be sampling their newBasix Bars which offer a simplified take on traditionalBars. Ideal for anytime snacks and treats,Basix Bars are naturally sweetened and come in three decadent flavors that boast chunks of chocolate. Attendees of the expo will be invited to sampleBasix"Sweets and Snacks is always an exciting show for us as we introduce attendees toas the perfect guilt-free indulgent snack," said Peter Burns, CEO ofBrands. "We feel fortunate to have opportunities like the Sweets and Snacks Expo to meet new partners and consumers."The annual Sweets and Snacks Expo will take place May 22-24 at Chicago's McCormick Place, located at 2301 South King Drive Chicago, IL 60616. For more information on the trade show, please visit www.sweetsandsnacks.com ONE Brands proves that guilt-free indulgence is possible. ONE Brands delivers anytime, anywhere protein bars that prove great taste and good health are not mutually exclusive. Each ONE Brand product provides decadent, crave-worthy flavored bars that are packed with at least 20 grams of protein and only ONE gram of sugar per serving – hence the name ONE. ONE offers a healthier option in delicious flavors that are ideal for breakfast, lunch, on-the-go snacking, post-workout recovery or just because. Through in-house research and recipe development, ONE is committed to offering exceptional taste, superior texture, and functionality—no compromises. The ONE Brands product roster of twelve powerfully delicious flavors is currently available at GNC, Sprouts, Target, Trader Joe's, Vitamin Shoppe, Walmart and regional grocers and gyms across the country. Now, with ONE Basix, consumers can experience the naturally sweetened side of ONE. ONE Basix will soon be available at select specialty retailers and gyms nationwide. Congratulations, #YouveFoundTheONE.