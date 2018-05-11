News By Tag
ONE Brands to Showcase Full Line at Sweets and Snacks Expo
Leading Protein Bar Provider Proves Guilt-Free Indulgence is Possible at Annual Expo
ONE Brand's portable protein bars provide sweets-lovers a way to snack on their favorite treats, whenever or just because. Available in mouthwatering flavors like Birthday Cake, Maple Glazed Doughnut, Blueberry Cobbler and Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake, ONEproves that guilt-free indulgence is possible as each bar delivers 20 grams of protein and just ONEgram of sugar. In addition, ONE Brands will be sampling their new ONE Basix Bars which offer a simplified take on traditional ONE Bars. Ideal for anytime snacks and treats, ONE Basix Bars are naturally sweetened and come in three decadent flavors that boast chunks of chocolate. Attendees of the expo will be invited to sample ONE Basix Cookie Dough Chocolate Chunk.
"Sweets and Snacks is always an exciting show for us as we introduce attendees to ONE as the perfect guilt-free indulgent snack," said Peter Burns, CEO of ONEBrands. "We feel fortunate to have opportunities like the Sweets and Snacks Expo to meet new partners and consumers."
The annual Sweets and Snacks Expo will take place May 22-24 at Chicago's McCormick Place, located at 2301 South King Drive Chicago, IL 60616. For more information on the trade show, please visit www.sweetsandsnacks.com.
About ONE Brands
ONE Brands proves that guilt-free indulgence is possible. ONE Brands delivers anytime, anywhere protein bars that prove great taste and good health are not mutually exclusive. Each ONE Brand product provides decadent, crave-worthy flavored bars that are packed with at least 20 grams of protein and only ONE gram of sugar per serving – hence the name ONE. ONE offers a healthier option in delicious flavors that are ideal for breakfast, lunch, on-the-go snacking, post-workout recovery or just because. Through in-house research and recipe development, ONE is committed to offering exceptional taste, superior texture, and functionality—
