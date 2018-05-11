 
News By Tag
* AIA Florida Southwest
* Scholarships
* Architecture
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Architecture
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Fort Myers
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
17161514131211

AIA Florida Southwest to Award Four Scholarships

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
AIA Florida Southwest
Scholarships
Architecture

Industry:
Architecture

Location:
Fort Myers - Florida - US

Subject:
Events

FORT MYERS, Fla. - May 16, 2018 - PRLog -- The American Institute of Architects (AIA) Florida Southwest Chapter is offering financial assistance scholarships to (4) local students enrolled in a Bachelor of Architecture or a Master of Architecture program.  These Scholarships are funded through local member donations and dues.

Applicants must be graduates of a Lee, Collier, Charlotte, Hendry and Glades counties and a Florida public or Charter High School in the current or past years that demonstrate financial  need, outstanding talent and achievement in the field.

·        A $2500 award will go to a current or graduating high school senior, or a current college student enrolled in an accredited professional degree program in Architecture (B.Arch/or M.Arch).

·        A $1500 award will go to a current or graduating high school senior, or a current college student enrolled in an accredited professional degree program in Architecture (B.Arch/or M.Arch).

·        (2)  $500 awards will go to a current or graduating high school senior, or a current college student enrolled in an accredited professional degree program in Architecture (B.Arch/or M.Arch).

The deadline for the scholarship applications will be June 30, 2018.  Scholarships will be awarded on merit and need based.  Scholarships will be announced at our annual award luncheon in July.

Applications and more information are available at our website aiaflsw.org or by contacting Art Castellanos, AIA President art@castellanostramonte.com or any AIAFLSW Board member for an application.

The AIA Florida Southwest is the local chapter of the American Institute of Architects

AIA Florida Southwest

P.O. Box 1769

Ft. Myers, FL. 33902-1769

http://AIAFLASW.ORG

Contact
Susan Bennett Marketing & Media, L.C.
***@susanbennett.biz
End
Source:AIA Florida Southwest
Email:***@susanbennett.biz Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Susan Bennett Marketing & Media, L.C. PRs
Trending News
Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Most Viewed
Top Daily News
PTC News

May 16, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share