AIA Florida Southwest to Award Four Scholarships

-- The American Institute of Architects (AIA) Florida Southwest Chapter is offering financial assistance scholarships to (4) local students enrolled in a Bachelor of Architecture or a Master of Architecture program. These Scholarships are funded through local member donations and dues.Applicants must be graduates of a Lee, Collier, Charlotte, Hendry and Glades counties and a Florida public or Charter High School in the current or past years that demonstrate financial need, outstanding talent and achievement in the field.· A $2500 award will go to a current or graduating high school senior, or a current college student enrolled in an accredited professional degree program in Architecture (B.Arch/or M.Arch).· A $1500 award will go to a current or graduating high school senior, or a current college student enrolled in an accredited professional degree program in Architecture (B.Arch/or M.Arch).· (2) $500 awards will go to a current or graduating high school senior, or a current college student enrolled in an accredited professional degree program in Architecture (B.Arch/or M.Arch).The deadline for the scholarship applications will be. Scholarships will be awarded on merit and need based. Scholarships will be announced at our annual award luncheon in July.Applications and more information are available at our website aiaflsw.org or by contacting Art Castellanos, AIA President art@castellanostramonte.com or any AIAFLSW Board member for an application.The AIA Florida Southwest is the local chapter of the American Institute of ArchitectsAIA Florida SouthwestP.O. Box 1769Ft. Myers, FL. 33902-1769