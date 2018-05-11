News By Tag
AIA Florida Southwest to Award Four Scholarships
Applicants must be graduates of a Lee, Collier, Charlotte, Hendry and Glades counties and a Florida public or Charter High School in the current or past years that demonstrate financial need, outstanding talent and achievement in the field.
· A $2500 award will go to a current or graduating high school senior, or a current college student enrolled in an accredited professional degree program in Architecture (B.Arch/or M.Arch).
· A $1500 award will go to a current or graduating high school senior, or a current college student enrolled in an accredited professional degree program in Architecture (B.Arch/or M.Arch).
· (2) $500 awards will go to a current or graduating high school senior, or a current college student enrolled in an accredited professional degree program in Architecture (B.Arch/or M.Arch).
The deadline for the scholarship applications will be June 30, 2018. Scholarships will be awarded on merit and need based. Scholarships will be announced at our annual award luncheon in July.
Applications and more information are available at our website aiaflsw.org or by contacting Art Castellanos, AIA President art@castellanostramonte.com or any AIAFLSW Board member for an application.
The AIA Florida Southwest is the local chapter of the American Institute of Architects
AIA Florida Southwest
P.O. Box 1769
Ft. Myers, FL. 33902-1769
http://AIAFLASW.ORG
Contact
Susan Bennett Marketing & Media, L.C.
***@susanbennett.biz
End
