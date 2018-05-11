Exact Blade awarded 2018 Village of Northbrook inaugural Green Business Award

The Environmental Quality Commission created the program to recognize businesses "that have made a significant effort to minimize their impact on the environment and encourage others to do the same," said Assistant Pub Works Director Matt Morrison

--Founded in 2013 and after only two years as a mobile sharpening business, Exact Blade went brick and mortar offering not only walk-in sharpening services but retail sales of name brand cutlery and tools found at big box stores like Crate and Barrel and Home Depot. Exact Blade carries brands such as Zwilling JA Henckels, Shun Cutlery, Corona Clipper tools, Freud Tool and Diablo Saw blades.The day the shop opened, Exact Blade was "green". No purchased paper or plastic bags. All customers' products are wrapped in newspaper or reused inventory boxes. No shop towels are purchased. Old hand and bath towels are cut up and used. Much of the store's build out was used from re-purposed wood and material. Even the furniture is used. All the equipment can run on standard home 100 amp service. No noisy, energy sucking filtration systems or vacuums are needed. All sharpening particulates and dust are captured in water and or with magnets. The store is loaded with magnets and the laws of physics take over. After the wet "iron paste" dries it becomes "iron dust". The owner gives it away to customers that ask or he takes it to his home property and sprinkles it in garden beds and around iron hungry plants.The owner also worked with ComEd under their Energy Efficiency Program and after completing their Comprehensive Assessment, was granted a complete re-installation of all lighting with the latest state of art LED lighting, having only to pay $60 tax for over $2000 worth of work.The Village of Northbrook is a committed partner to improving the environment and encouraging sustainable practices. To this end, the Village recognizes the importance of government, residents and businesses working together to set and reach goals of environmental sustainability. For this reason the Board of Trustees and Environmental Quality Commission have created the Green Business Award Program. The Green Business Award program will seek to further promote environmentally-friendly business practices in Northbrook by recognizing organizations that have taken steps with meaningful results to make a positive impact on the environment. What Types of Practices May Be Recognized by the Green Business Award The Village is seeking businesses that are taking steps to minimize their impact on the environment. While these efforts may take many forms, categories that the Environmental Quality Commission would like to highlight are included below. Businesses are encouraged to identify all the "green" efforts they have implemented to demonstrate their steps to minimize their environmental impact. A. Waste Reduction, Recycling, & Composting B. Water Conservation C. Energy Conservation D. Employee Education & Awareness of Sustainable Practices E. Transportation F. Air Quality and Emissions G. Certified green building H. Other (Installing rain gardens, Monarch butterfly stations, improving storm water runoff quality, etc.)