Chambers USA Recognizes Trucker Huss for Employee Benefits and Executive Compensation

-- Chambers USA has released its 2018 list of law firm and attorney rankings in the United States. Trucker Huss is pleased to announce it has been recognized in Band 2 for Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation in California. The prestigious Chambers rankings are driven by independent interviews with clients and members of the legal community at outside law firms.According to Chambers USA, Trucker Huss is recognized as "A highly rated employee benefits and ERISA boutique offering expert advice to Fortune 50 companies, small businesses and plan service providers. Wide-ranging knowledge in all aspects of employee benefit work. Held in high regard for the strength of its focused practice."In addition to the firm's ranking, two Trucker Huss attorneys were recognized as leading lawyers for Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation in California as follows:Brad Huss - "Bradford Huss primarily handles ERISA litigation and mediation for clients. He also advises companies on fiduciary responsibility and Department of Labor investigations."Mary Powell - "Mary Powell specializes in the implementation of healthcare and nonqualified deferred compensation plans on behalf of employers."Trucker Huss is the largest employee benefits specialty law firm headquartered on the West Coast. Our in-depth knowledge and breadth of experience on all issues confronting benefit plans, plan sponsors, and plan fiduciaries translate into real-world, practical solutions for our clients—backed by the resources to handle the most complex or the most straightforward matters. For more information, visit http://www.truckerhuss.com/