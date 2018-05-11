News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Chambers USA Recognizes Trucker Huss for Employee Benefits and Executive Compensation
According to Chambers USA, Trucker Huss is recognized as "A highly rated employee benefits and ERISA boutique offering expert advice to Fortune 50 companies, small businesses and plan service providers. Wide-ranging knowledge in all aspects of employee benefit work. Held in high regard for the strength of its focused practice."
In addition to the firm's ranking, two Trucker Huss attorneys were recognized as leading lawyers for Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation in California as follows:
Brad Huss - "Bradford Huss primarily handles ERISA litigation and mediation for clients. He also advises companies on fiduciary responsibility and Department of Labor investigations."
Mary Powell - "Mary Powell specializes in the implementation of healthcare and nonqualified deferred compensation plans on behalf of employers."
About Trucker Huss
Trucker Huss is the largest employee benefits specialty law firm headquartered on the West Coast. Our in-depth knowledge and breadth of experience on all issues confronting benefit plans, plan sponsors, and plan fiduciaries translate into real-world, practical solutions for our clients—backed by the resources to handle the most complex or the most straightforward matters. For more information, visit http://www.truckerhuss.com/
Contact
Sara Van Dusen
***@sarasource.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse