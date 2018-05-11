News By Tag
Stepinac Theatre's "Ragtime" Wins 10 Metro Award Nominations including Best Overall Production
Musical Based on E.L. Doctorow's Acclaimed Novel Continues Stepinac High School's Theater Arts Program's 69-Year Tradition of Excellence
Based on the acclaimed novel by E.L. Doctorow, Stepinac's staging of the Tony-winning musical told the sweeping story— set in early 20th century New Rochelle and Manhattan— of three families in pursuit of the American Dream-- that of a stifled upper-class wife, a determined Jewish immigrant and a daring young Harlem musician – united by their courage, compassion and belief in the promise of the future. The play's themes of freedom, prejudice and the struggle for equality resonate today.
Stepinac's 2018 Metro nominations follow last year's record of 18 nominations that the renowned high school theater arts group earned for its regional premiere production of "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" which captured the Best Overall Production honor.
The awards ceremony will be held June 11 at the SUNY Purchase Performing Arts Center. The 10 nominations for Stepinac Theatre's "Ragtime" are:
Best Overall Production
Best Actress in a Leading Role: Megan Campbell
Best Supporting Actor: Jeremy Fuentes (he won last year's Best Actor in a Leading Role for "The Hunchback of Notre Dame.")
Best Child Actor: Robbie Crandal
Best Comic Performance, Female: Christina Ledesma
Student Orchestra
Costume Design
Lighting Design
Lobby Design
Since 1949, Stepinac Theatre has won critical acclaim for its productions of fall dramas and spring musicals. It has also won international recognition by performing in the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. The productions have nurtured the talents of many young students at Stepinac. Some went on to greater fame including Academy Award winner Jon Voight and Emmy-Award winner Alan Alda.
About Archbishop Stepinac High School
The mission of ArchbishopStepinacHigh School is to offer young men of the Archdiocese of New York a highly competitive academic and extracurricular program that will prepare them for college and leadership roles. The faculty and staff accomplish these objectives by pursuing excellence and creating a supportive, disciplined atmosphere with a strong sense of camaraderie and Christian values that is unique to the Stepinac experience.
Contact
Frank Pagani, Pagani PR
***@paganipr.com
