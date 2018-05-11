 
News By Tag
* Ragtime Musical
* Stepinac High School Theatre
* E L. Doctorow
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Location
* White Plains
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
17161514131211


Stepinac Theatre's "Ragtime" Wins 10 Metro Award Nominations including Best Overall Production

Musical Based on E.L. Doctorow's Acclaimed Novel Continues Stepinac High School's Theater Arts Program's 69-Year Tradition of Excellence
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Ragtime Musical
* Stepinac High School Theatre
* E L. Doctorow

Industry:
* Education

Location:
* White Plains - New York - US

Subject:
* Awards

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. - May 16, 2018 - PRLog -- Stepinac Theatre's recent production of "Ragtime" garnered 10 Metro Award nominations including Best Overall Production.

Based on the acclaimed novel by E.L. Doctorow, Stepinac's staging of the Tony-winning musical told the sweeping story— set in early 20th century New Rochelle and Manhattan— of three families in pursuit of the American Dream-- that of a stifled upper-class wife, a determined Jewish immigrant and a daring young Harlem musician – united by their courage, compassion and belief in the promise of the future. The play's themes of freedom, prejudice and the struggle for equality resonate today.

Stepinac's 2018 Metro nominations follow last year's record of 18 nominations that the renowned high school theater arts group earned for its regional premiere production of "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" which captured the Best Overall Production honor.

The awards ceremony will be held June 11 at the SUNY Purchase Performing Arts Center. The 10 nominations for Stepinac Theatre's "Ragtime" are:

Best Overall Production

Best Actress in a Leading Role: Megan Campbell

Best Supporting Actor: Jeremy Fuentes (he won last year's Best Actor in a Leading Role for "The Hunchback of Notre Dame.")

Best Child Actor: Robbie Crandal

Best Comic Performance, Female: Christina Ledesma

Student Orchestra

Costume Design

Lighting Design

Lobby Design

Since 1949, Stepinac Theatre has won critical acclaim for its productions of fall dramas and spring musicals. It has also won international recognition by performing in the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. The productions have nurtured the talents of many young students at Stepinac. Some went on to greater fame including Academy Award winner Jon Voight and Emmy-Award winner Alan Alda.

About Archbishop Stepinac High School

The mission of ArchbishopStepinacHigh School is to offer young men of the Archdiocese of New York a highly competitive academic and extracurricular program that will prepare them for college and leadership roles. The faculty and staff accomplish these objectives by pursuing excellence and creating a supportive, disciplined atmosphere with a strong sense of camaraderie and Christian values that is unique to the Stepinac experience.

Contact
Frank Pagani, Pagani PR
***@paganipr.com
End
Source:Archbishop Stepinac High School
Email:***@paganipr.com Email Verified
Tags:Ragtime Musical, Stepinac High School Theatre, E L. Doctorow
Industry:Education
Location:White Plains - New York - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
PaganiPR News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News
PTC News

May 16, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share