Sonesta Gwinnett Place Atlanta Presents Home of Hope With $5,000 Donation
"We are humbled to be able to give back to Home of Hope, especially as the Gwinnett Children's Shelter celebrates 30 years of being a vital support system for children here in our community," said Brett DeLoach, General Manager of Sonesta Gwinnett Place Atlanta. "Here at Sonesta we strive to not only provide unmatched service for our guests, but to give that same attention and care to our community. Each year we become more and more involved with local charities and events, and we are looking forward to making an even bigger footprint this year."
As the host hotel of the annual Sonesta Leadership Conference, Sonesta Gwinnett Place Atlanta was able to select a local charity for the conference to support and chose Home of Hope. Over 150 Sonesta leaders at the conference from around the country previewed a heartfelt video from Executive Director Maureen Kornowa about the efforts Home of Hope in Gwinnett County at the check presentation.
Sonesta Gwinnett Place and all Sonesta resorts and hotels take enormous pride in preserving what our guests have come to discover: local culture. As part of the company's culture of caring, employees are inspired to give back to the local community and support local charities, arts, music and other programs that foster the home town spirit and meeting the local community's needs.
Sonesta Gwinnett Place Atlanta is located near major entertainment venues, including the Infinite Energy Arena (formerly the Gwinnett Arena), the Infinite Energy Theater (formerly the Performing Arts Centre) and the AAA Gwinnett Stripers. Other attractions such as Lake Lanier, World of Coca-Cola, the Georgia Aquarium, Zoo Atlanta and the CNN Center are located nearby. Local shopping options include Gwinnett Place Mall, Sugarloaf Mills Mall and the Mall of Georgia.
About Sonesta Gwinnett Place Atlanta
Located in Duluth, Ga., in the Greater Atlanta community, Sonesta Gwinnett Place Atlanta is in the heart of Gwinnett County. The recently updated 17-story hotel is the largest in the county and holds the title of "#1 Hotel in Duluth" on TripAdvisor. Sonesta Gwinnett Place Atlanta features 300 guest rooms, including three suites and the Preferred Level for business guests. The hotel's 18 function rooms offer more than 16,000 square feet of meeting and event space; the 8,000-square-
About Sonesta ES Suites Gwinnett Place Atlanta
Located in Duluth, GA in the Greater Atlanta community, Sonesta ES Suites Gwinnett Place Atlanta is Sonesta International Hotels Corporation's first dual-branded property and newest addition to Sonesta Gwinnett Place. Sonesta ES Suites welcomes guests in 81 newly designed studio and one-bedroom suites. The hotel features spacious bedrooms, fully equipped kitchens and separate living areas. The complimentary daily breakfast, free Wi-Fi, health club and on-site laundry facilities help guests stay connected and manage budgets while enjoying a comfortable extended stay. Guests also enjoy access to all of the amenities of the full service hotel including in-room dining, business center, fitness center, indoor/outdoor swimming pool and restaurants.
Sonesta ES Suites and Sonesta Gwinnett Place Atlanta are located near major entertainment venues, including the Infinite Energy Arena (formerly the Gwinnett Arena), the Infinite Energy Theater (formerly the Performing Arts Centre) and the AAA Gwinnett Stripers. Other attractions such as Lake Lanier, World of Coca-Cola, the Georgia Aquarium, Zoo Atlanta and the CNN Center are located nearby. Local shopping options include Gwinnett Place Mall, Sugarloaf Mills Mall and the Mall of Georgia.
Media Contact
Emily Trogdon
The Brandon Agency
etrogdon@thebrandonagency.com
843-916-2000
