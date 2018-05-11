News By Tag
Teens-N-Flight Moves/Partners with Daytona Aviation
Share this: Teens-N-Flight has moved to 275 Old Moody Blvd. and is hosting a public ribbon cutting on May 22 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. #TeensinFlight #PalmCoast #Aviation
"Teens in Flight was essentially homeless for eight months, we had been meeting in my garage," said Ret, Col. Jack Howell, the program's founder. "We are excited about this new partnership with Ken Ali, the CEO and founder of Daytona Aviation, and the crew at Daytona Aviation," he added.
The mutually beneficial partnership will allow Teens-N-Flight students access to Daytona Aviation's larger Cessna 172 (4-passenger)
Teens-N-Flight will offer a unique Aviation Summer Flight Camp from June 18th through 29th at Flagler Executive Airport. The camp will be held Monday through Friday from 9 AM to 4 PM, and includes 10 days of ground school instruction and simulator practice designed to take students from beginner to ready to take their written pilots exam. The program includes a text book, notebook, plotter, E6B flight computer, practice exams and an introductory flight experience. Registration cost is $495 and space is limited. More information can be found on https://www.teens-
The organization is planning a Hangar Party fundraiser on August 18th that will include a live online auction, including several trips to the Caribbean and a trip to South Africa.
Teens-N-Flight is a 501(C) 3 foundation formed to support the families of our military. Through the modem of aerospace education we open the doors of opportunity. Teens-In-Flight provides flight training and aviation maintenance scholarships to those teens that have lost a parent in the Global War on Terrorism or, is the teen of a parent who was wounded in action and is disabled, and teenagers from law enforcement families who have lost a parent in a line of duty death or immobilizing injury. Another phase of the program also focuses on selected teens that are considered "at risk" within our community by providing a positive aviation intervention experience. The program could not exist without the generous donations from the community and caring public.
For more information, contact 386-569-5685. The office is located at 275 Old Moody Blvd., at the Flagler Executive Airport in Palm Coast, Florida. Visit them on the web atwww.teens-in-
Contact
Teens-N-Flight
***@aol.com
End
