Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes DecisionPATHHR as a Gold Member
"On behalf of everyone at the Doral Chamber of Commerce, we extend our warmest welcome to DecisionPATHHR"
About DecisionPATHHR
The seasoned industry experts at DecisionPathHR deliver what technology alone cannot – customized recruitment solutions based on face-to-face contacts, in-depth interviews, site visits and the relationships we build with our clients. Our advanced screening and on-boarding processes can make the difference between a great fit and an adequate one – between retention and rapid turnover.
Staffing, like many industries is highly competitive. If you are taking the leap to open a new "brand" you better have experienced staff behind you, a lot of faith and a community in which to succeed.
www.decisionpathhr.com
About the Doral Chamber of Commerce
The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".
The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business. After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business. We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.
http://www.doralchamberofcommerce.org/
Contact
Nino Gonzalez
Brand Manager
ngonzalez@decisionpathhr.com
3055271282
