News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Hook + Gaff is 'Official Time Keeper' of the BMW Charity Pro-Am on May 17-20, 2018
South Carolina luxury sport watch company straps on at BMW Charity Pro-Am in Greer, South Carolina
Hook + Gaff watches, including the newest line of golf watches, will be available for sale throughout the tournament weekend to the 150 Pro-Am participants alongside other likeminded luxury vendors. As the 'Official Time Keeper,' Hook + Gaff will also be featured along several holes throughout the courses. The BMW Charity Pro-Am is the only golf tournament on the Web.com Tour where amateurs and celebrities are grouped with Web.com Tour professionals in a four-day better-ball competition over three golf courses.
Hook + Gaff recently launched their new line of golf watches, redefining rugged luxury on the golf course. Learn more at: https://hookandgaff.com/
"We are so excited it be at the BMW Charity Pro-Am here in our home state and to share our new golf watches with the players," said Michael Sims, owner and founder of Hook + Gaff Watch Company. "Hook + Gaff Golf Watches are a new category of watches that golfers can actually wear while they play. We are excited to get the feedback from the pros at the tournament and look forward to a fun weekend!"
Hand-assembled and designed to wear on the course, the sport timepieces are made with durable materialssuch as scratch resistant sapphire crystal and a custom 41mm solid high-grade titanium case with screw-down crown. Intended for long hot days on the course, the titanium case doesn't conduct heat like stainless steel watches and its anti-reflective crystal won't shine bright in your eyes.Water resistant up to 200m and with a variety of rubber dive strap options, this watch will continue to keep its out of the box freshness as opposed to other watches and straps which can sometimes collect odor causing bacteria, making this watch perfect for hot days on the links. Like all Hook + Gaff timepieces, the watch also has a uniquely placed left-side crown to avoid wrist irritation and not to get in the way of your swing.
This performance-
Hook + Gaff Watch Co. has the ability to customize watches for club tournaments, functions or golf shop retail sales. Order minimums for courses start at as few as 15 watches.
Check out the video where Micahel Sims explains his inspiration and why he created the watch: https://www.youtube.com/
About Hook + Gaff
Hook + Gaff Watch Company was founded out of necessity. Founder Michael Sims searched for a watch that could withstand the rigors of days spent fishing on the open water yet be stylish enough for a night out and everything in between.
When Michael's search came up empty handed, he created Hook + Gaff Watch Company, partnered with designer and longtime friend Gash Clayton, and launched the watch brand that's defining rugged luxury. Hook + Gaff creates watches that are sturdy enough in the field, on the water and on the golf course while maintaining that classic look. Hand- assembled by expert watchmakers in the Carolinas, each Hook + Gaff timepiece is meticulously manufactured to be reliable in the most adverse conditions. Hook + Gaff watches are made from scratch-resistant sapphire and lightweight titanium, which is the perfect combination of strength and exquisiteness.
For more information about Hook + Gaff Watch Company and their products, visit HookandGaff.com.
###
For more information contact:
Emily Trogdon, The Brandon Agency
etrogdon@thebrandonagency.com
(843) 687-0706 cell
(843) 916-2000 office
MEDIA INQUIRIES: If you are interested in the watch for editorial review, contact Emily Trogdon at etrogdon@thebrandonagency.com and we would be happy to send you a watch along with information from the founder, Michael Sims.
Media Contact
Emily Trogdon
The Brandon Agency
***@thebrandonagency.com
843-916-2000
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse