 
News By Tag
* Golf Watch
* Sport Watch
* BMW Charity Pro-Am
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Jewelry
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Lexington
  South Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
17161514131211


Hook + Gaff is 'Official Time Keeper' of the BMW Charity Pro-Am on May 17-20, 2018

South Carolina luxury sport watch company straps on at BMW Charity Pro-Am in Greer, South Carolina
 
 
Hook + Gaff launched new category of golf watches in March 2018
Hook + Gaff launched new category of golf watches in March 2018
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Golf Watch
Sport Watch
BMW Charity Pro-Am

Industry:
Jewelry

Location:
Lexington - South Carolina - US

Subject:
Sponsorships

LEXINGTON, S.C. - May 16, 2018 - PRLog -- This year at the BMW Charity Pro-Am, golfers' swings might be noticeably different with a new timepiece on hand. Hook + Gaff Watch Company, a luxury sport watch company based in South Carolina, is the 'Official Time Keeper' at the at this year's tournament held at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina from May 17-20, 2018.

Hook + Gaff watches, including the newest line of golf watches, will be available for sale throughout the tournament weekend to the 150 Pro-Am participants alongside other likeminded luxury vendors. As the 'Official Time Keeper,' Hook + Gaff will also be featured along several holes throughout the courses. The BMW Charity Pro-Am is the only golf tournament on the Web.com Tour where amateurs and celebrities are grouped with Web.com Tour professionals in a four-day better-ball competition over three golf courses.

Hook + Gaff recently launched their new line of golf watches, redefining rugged luxury on the golf course. Learn more at: https://hookandgaff.com/pages/golf-watch/

"We are so excited it be at the BMW Charity Pro-Am here in our home state and to share our new golf watches with the players," said Michael Sims, owner and founder of Hook + Gaff Watch Company. "Hook + Gaff Golf Watches are a new category of watches that golfers can actually wear while they play. We are excited to get the feedback from the pros at the tournament and look forward to a fun weekend!"

Hand-assembled and designed to wear on the course, the sport timepieces are made with durable materialssuch as scratch resistant sapphire crystal and a custom 41mm solid high-grade titanium case with screw-down crown. Intended for long hot days on the course, the titanium case doesn't conduct heat like stainless steel watches and its anti-reflective crystal won't shine bright in your eyes.Water resistant up to 200m and with a variety of rubber dive strap options, this watch will continue to keep its out of the box freshness as opposed to other watches and straps which can sometimes collect odor causing bacteria, making this watch perfect for hot days on the links. Like all Hook + Gaff timepieces, the watch also has a uniquely placed left-side crown to avoid wrist irritation and not to get in the way of your swing.

This performance-driven timepiece is just as fashionable as it is functional. While other performance watches are bulky, this is a watch that you will actually want to wear. Its timeless, classic style that can take you from day to night, the course to the office, and even a night out on the town. You can easily elevate your style for any occasion with interchangeable straps designs in woven, Italian rubber and hand-stitched leather.

Hook + Gaff Watch Co. has the ability to customize watches for club tournaments, functions or golf shop retail sales. Order minimums for courses start at as few as 15 watches.

Check out the video where Micahel Sims explains his inspiration and why he created the watch: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=djZ_r8897mg



About Hook + Gaff

Hook + Gaff Watch Company was founded out of necessity. Founder Michael Sims searched for a watch that could withstand the rigors of days spent fishing on the open water yet be stylish enough for a night out and everything in between.

When Michael's search came up empty handed, he created Hook + Gaff Watch Company, partnered with designer and longtime friend Gash Clayton, and launched the watch brand that's defining rugged luxury. Hook + Gaff creates watches that are sturdy enough in the field, on the water and on the golf course while maintaining that classic look. Hand- assembled by expert watchmakers in the Carolinas, each Hook + Gaff timepiece is meticulously manufactured to be reliable in the most adverse conditions. Hook + Gaff watches are made from scratch-resistant sapphire and lightweight titanium, which is the perfect combination of strength and exquisiteness.

For more information about Hook + Gaff Watch Company and their products, visit HookandGaff.com.

###

For more information contact:

Emily Trogdon, The Brandon Agency

etrogdon@thebrandonagency.com

(843) 687-0706 cell

(843) 916-2000 office

MEDIA INQUIRIES: If you are interested in the watch for editorial review, contact Emily Trogdon at etrogdon@thebrandonagency.com and we would be happy to send you a watch along with information from the founder, Michael Sims.

Media Contact
Emily Trogdon
The Brandon Agency
***@thebrandonagency.com
843-916-2000
End
Source:Hook + Gaff Watch Company
Email:***@thebrandonagency.com Email Verified
Tags:Golf Watch, Sport Watch, BMW Charity Pro-Am
Industry:Jewelry
Location:Lexington - South Carolina - United States
Subject:Sponsorships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Brandon Advertising PRs
Trending News
Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Most Viewed
Top Daily News
PTC News

May 16, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share