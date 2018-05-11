News By Tag
Revolutionary and Award-Winning Safety Hard Hat with Crashbox Technology. - OnlineSafetyDepot.com
OnlineSafetyDepot.com now offers the latest in Safety Hard Hat Technology with the introduction of Ranger, an award-winning safety hard hat design with Crashbox technology – a revolutionary and patented double-walled impact absorption system.
*Awards: 1997 iF Product Design Award, 2001 Health and Safety Award, 2009 Red Dot Award, 2011 and 2014 Nicolaus August Otto Award, 2015 Staatspreis for Design Award, 2016 Frost and Sullivan New Product Innovation Award
Durability and product length of life is another area where the Ranger safety helmet excels. The Ranger is made with ABS/Polycarbonate virgin granulate blend that is UV stabilized to resist the weathering effects of heat, cold, and sun. This combination blend with UV stabilization ensures that the Ranger is the most durable and long-lasting product on the market, lasting 6 years compared to the usual 4 years for most hard hats. It is the perfect hat for you and your workers.
Additional features include a 2 or 4-point self-releasing chin strap mounts designed to release when the limit of their pulling force is reached to avoid the risk of strangulation. A padded headband with ratchet further enhances comfort to the wearer, allows for adjustment with one hand, provides adjustable sizing 53-62 cm, and extends low enough to provide additional protection to the base of the skull.
An optional integrated eye retractable eye protection device (IntegraSpec) conforms to EN 166 and can be pushed up into the helmet when not needed. Patented oval shaped 30 mm slots not only increase the strength of attached helmet accessories but allow for securement of a wider-range of accessories (eye protection, ear/hearing protection, headlight, visors) increasing the helmet's functionality without compromising its safety. Ventilation holes allow air to circulate and provide a cooling effect and a sweatband also increases wear comfort, is anti-allergenic and washable.
The Ranger meets EN 397 regulations, is tested in ISO 9001 certified facilities, weighs only 375 g, has an anterior helmet slot to affix an LED light, and comes in a high visibility orange helmet with black Crashbox insert. An electrical application counterpart (E-Ranger) is also available.
