 
News By Tag
* Custom Home Builder
* Mortgage Free Home
* Military
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Waukesha
  Wisconsin
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
17161514131211

Veteran to Receive Keys to Custom Built, Mortgage-Free Home

 
 
Davis Home
Davis Home
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Custom Home Builder
* Mortgage Free Home
* Military

Industry:
* Non-profit

Location:
* Waukesha - Wisconsin - US

Subject:
* Events

WAUKESHA, Wis. - May 16, 2018 - PRLog -- On Saturday, June 2 nd, We invite everybody to join local builder, Belman Homes, Operation FINALLY HOME,  sponsors and volunteers as they dedicate a home built for U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Joe Davis. The Davis family will be given the keys to their new home in Waukesha.

The Operation FINALLY HOME team in Wisconsin surprised the Davis family at their church,  Mount Calvary Waukesha Christian Church and School on March 29th, 2017.

"The Davis family exemplifies what an Operation Finally Home family is all about.  Joe's years of service as a Sergeant in the Army as well as the families willingness to give back to the community are truly inspiring.  We are beyond exicted to provide them with a mortgage free home that will make Joe's next battle with advanced Parkinson's much easier to manage." -David Belman, President of Belman Homes, Inc.

WHEN: Saturday June 2nd, 11:00 a.m.

WHERE: S38 W27236 Cider Hills Drive, Waukesha, WI 53189

WHY: To honor an American hero and give him and his family the keys to their brand new, mortgage-free home!

WHO: U.S. Army Staff Sergeant, Joe Davis, a Kansas native who felt a calling to serve following the September 11 attacks. He served in three deployments, once to Afghanistan from 2003-2004 and twice to Iraq in 2005-2006 and 2008-2009.

Davis met his wife, Carrissa, while stationed in Fort Wainwright, Alaska, in 2007. They married later that year, as Davis was preparing for what would be his third and final deployment.

In 2010, the family moved to Fort Benning, Ga., where Davis began to show signs of loss of balance, strength, and movement on his left side. At just 28-years-old, he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, which doctors believe was a direct result of the traumatic brain injuries and post-traumatic stress disorder he endured while in service. He medically retired in 2013 after 11 years of service. Davis received numerous medals and commendations during his time in the Army, including the Combat Infantryman Badge and Army Commendation Medal.

Davis, Carrissa and their three children live in Waukesha. Davis received his bachelor's degree this past fall and would like to pursue a career in the criminal justice field.  Carrissa serves as her husband's fulltime caregiver, but also has ambitions of starting a home-based bakery business.

About Operation FINALLY HOME:

Operation FINALLY HOME was established in 2005 as a nonpartisan/nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization. In 2015 Operation FINALLY HOME is celebrating 10 years of providing custom-built, mortgage-free homes to America's military heroes and the widows of the fallen who have sacrificed so much to defend our freedom and values. Operation FINALLY HOME partners with corporate sponsors, builder associations, builders, developers, individual contributors, and volunteers to help America's military heroes and their families transition to the home front by addressing one of their most pressing needs—a home to call their own. To find out more, visit OperationFinallyHome.org.

About Belman Homes:

Belman Homes vision is "Creating the ultimate building experience, one customer at a time."® Lead by industry leader and second-generation homebuilder, David Belman, their commitment to this vision has led them to win major North American Awards for "Best Young Entrepreneur" and "Best Company Culture" in addition to many other accolades in recent years. Located in Waukesha this custom homebuilder, REALTOR®, and land developer takes pride in their hand-finished stick-built homes using their loyal team of craftsmen for over 35 years. For more information, please contact Belman Homes at (262) 544-4648 or visit: www.belmanhomes.com
End
Source:Operation Finally Home in Wisconsin
Email:***@belmanhomes.com Email Verified
Tags:Custom Home Builder, Mortgage Free Home, Military
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Waukesha - Wisconsin - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Belman Homes, Inc. News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News
PTC News

May 16, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share