Veteran to Receive Keys to Custom Built, Mortgage-Free Home
The Operation FINALLY HOME team in Wisconsin surprised the Davis family at their church, Mount Calvary Waukesha Christian Church and School on March 29th, 2017.
"The Davis family exemplifies what an Operation Finally Home family is all about. Joe's years of service as a Sergeant in the Army as well as the families willingness to give back to the community are truly inspiring. We are beyond exicted to provide them with a mortgage free home that will make Joe's next battle with advanced Parkinson's much easier to manage." -David Belman, President of Belman Homes, Inc.
WHEN: Saturday June 2nd, 11:00 a.m.
WHERE: S38 W27236 Cider Hills Drive, Waukesha, WI 53189
WHY: To honor an American hero and give him and his family the keys to their brand new, mortgage-free home!
WHO: U.S. Army Staff Sergeant, Joe Davis, a Kansas native who felt a calling to serve following the September 11 attacks. He served in three deployments, once to Afghanistan from 2003-2004 and twice to Iraq in 2005-2006 and 2008-2009.
Davis met his wife, Carrissa, while stationed in Fort Wainwright, Alaska, in 2007. They married later that year, as Davis was preparing for what would be his third and final deployment.
In 2010, the family moved to Fort Benning, Ga., where Davis began to show signs of loss of balance, strength, and movement on his left side. At just 28-years-old, he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, which doctors believe was a direct result of the traumatic brain injuries and post-traumatic stress disorder he endured while in service. He medically retired in 2013 after 11 years of service. Davis received numerous medals and commendations during his time in the Army, including the Combat Infantryman Badge and Army Commendation Medal.
Davis, Carrissa and their three children live in Waukesha. Davis received his bachelor's degree this past fall and would like to pursue a career in the criminal justice field. Carrissa serves as her husband's fulltime caregiver, but also has ambitions of starting a home-based bakery business.
About Operation FINALLY HOME:
Operation FINALLY HOME was established in 2005 as a nonpartisan/
About Belman Homes:
Belman Homes vision is "Creating the ultimate building experience, one customer at a time."® Lead by industry leader and second-generation homebuilder, David Belman, their commitment to this vision has led them to win major North American Awards for "Best Young Entrepreneur"
