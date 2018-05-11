News By Tag
Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Restoration 1 of Doral as a Gold Member
"On behalf of everyone at the Doral Chamber of Commerce, we extend our warmest welcome to Restoration 1 of Doral!" says Manny Sarmiento, President & CEO of the Doral Chamber of Commerce.
About Restoration 1 of Doral
Along with offering fire, water, and mold damage restoration services, the team at Restoration 1 also provides emergency services, storm damage services, sewage system cleanup and more! Our IICRC and IAQA licensed restoration professionals can address your problems in no time. For over a decade, we have been in the business of restoring damaged residential and commercial properties to their former glory.
Values: At Restoration 1, we understand that the people we work with are going through a stressful and emotionally difficult time. Because of this, we strive to provide caring and courteous support, upfront communication, and effective services to our customers. We handle water damage, fire cleanup, smoke odor removal, mold remediation and any other services needed to restore your home or business.
www.restoration1.com/
About the Doral Chamber of Commerce
The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".
The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business. After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business. We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.
http://www.doralchamberofcommerce.org/
Contact
Danny Reyes
President of Restoration 1 of Doral
danny@restoration1.com
786-775-0360
