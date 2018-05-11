Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Restoration 1 of Doral as a Gold Member

Danny Reyes

President of Restoration 1 of Doral

danny@restoration1.com

786-775-0360

-- The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes Restoration 1 of Doral as a gold Member. The Doral Chamber of Commerce in partnership with businesses such as Restoration 1 of Doral will continue to work together towards a common goal building a healthy economy and continuing to improve the quality of life in the City of Doral.Along with offering fire, water, and mold damage restoration services, the team at Restoration 1 also provides emergency services, storm damage services, sewage system cleanup and more! Our IICRC and IAQA licensed restoration professionals can address your problems in no time. For over a decade, we have been in the business of restoring damaged residential and commercial properties to their former glory.Values: At Restoration 1, we understand that the people we work with are going through a stressful and emotionally difficult time. Because of this, we strive to provide caring and courteous support, upfront communication, and effective services to our customers. We handle water damage, fire cleanup, smoke odor removal, mold remediation and any other services needed to restore your home or business.The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business. After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business. We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.