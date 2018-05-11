News By Tag
Steven Hillgren Joins Kearny Real Estate as Vice President
Steven brings almost a decade of real estate lending experience to Los Angeles-based Kearny, a vertically integrated real estate operating company specializing in the acquisition development, asset management and property management of commercial real estate assets in Southern California. Prior to joining Kearny, Steven was Vice President at Wells Fargo in Los Angeles where he originated and managed a portfolio in excess of $1 billion. Previously he sourced and underwrote commercial real estate loans for Sunwest Bank, a regional, middle-market business bank based in Irvine, CA.
He is a member of the Southern California chapter of NAIOP where he serves on the Young Professionals Group Leadership Committee.
HIllgren earned a BS in Management from Georgetown University and grew up in Orange County.
About Kearny Real Estate
Kearny Real Estate Company (http://www.kearny.com) is a partnership of experienced real estate professionals active in the acquisition, entitlement and land development, development, repositioning, distressed debt workouts, leasing, management and disposition of commercial real estate projects with an aggregate value of more than $4.4 billion.
