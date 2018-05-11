News By Tag
Jon Patella Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group
Realtor Jon Patella of the Sarasota Native Group Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group in the Sarasota, Florida, Office
As a native of the Sarasota area, Patella brings extensive knowledge of the local market. Both he and wife, Jessica, have Sarasota roots that date back to the 1950s. He also has strong communication skills, contract knowledge and an ability to negotiate and get deals closed.
A graduate of Florida State University, Patella has a background in hotel and country club operations. He is active in the Sarasota Alliance for Historic Preservation, serving as Treasurer from 2015 to 2017, and is a Sarasota Little League team sponsor. He enjoys golfing, traveling and watching college football.
The Sarasota Native Group is based in the Sarasota office at 2000 Webber Street, Sarasota, Florida 34239. Patella can be reached at (941) 228-1613 or JonPatellla@
RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #16 RE/MAX franchise in the United States. The company also placed among the REAL Trends Top 500 list and RISMedia's Top 500 Power Brokers. With more than 300 agents and staff, RE/MAX Alliance Group offers residential and commercial real estate solutions throughout Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties, maintaining offices in Sarasota, Bradenton, Anna Maria Island, University Park, Venice, Siesta Key and Englewood. It is the #1 office in Florida for contributions to the Children's Miracle Network. For more information, please visit http://www.alliancegroupfl.com.
