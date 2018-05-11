 
News By Tag
* Exosomes
* Human Immunodeficiency Virus
* Antiretroviral Therapy
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Biotech
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Monmouth Junction
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
17161514131211

Journal Article Cites AlbuSorb™ for Serum Exosome Proteomic Analysis

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Exosomes
* Human Immunodeficiency Virus
* Antiretroviral Therapy

Industry:
* Biotech

Location:
* Monmouth Junction - New Jersey - US

Subject:
* Reports

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J. - May 16, 2018 - PRLog -- Biotech Support Group reports on a recent journal article using AlbuSorb™ to improve serum exosome purification for subsequent proteomic analysis.

The citation is:

Chettimada, Sukrutha, et al. "Exosome markers associated with immune activation and oxidative stress in HIV patients on antiretroviral therapy." Scientific Reports 8.1 (2018): 7227.

The authors investigated the role that exosomes play in HIV pathogenesis, as little is known about exosome cargo in relation to immune responses and oxidative stress. For this, plasma exosomes in HIV patients and their relationship to immunological and oxidative stress markers were characterized by electron microscopy, nanoparticle tracking, immunoblotting, and LC-MS/MS proteomics. For LC-MS/MS proteomics, the article states "To obtain purified exosome fractions for proteomic analysis,… albumin was depleted with 2 rounds of albumin depletion using AlbuSorb™ - Albumin Depletion Kit (Biotech Support Group)". Using untargeted proteomic analysis, Exosomal Notch4 was increased in HIV-positive subjects versus controls and correlated with immune activation markers. The results from this study suggest that exosomes in antiretroviral therapy-treated HIV patients carry proteins related to immune activation and oxidative stress, have immunomodulatory effects on myeloid cells, and may have pro-inflammatory and redox effects during pathogenesis.

"This reference shows that while exosomes are large hydrophobic vesicles, separating them from surrounding protein content, can be difficult. Nevertheless, AlbuSorb™ is demonstrated here to be useful in depleting albumin and enriching exosomes. Thus LC-MS/MS proteomic analysis of the exosomes is not compromised by interference from serum albumin." states Swapan Roy, Ph.D., President and Founder of Biotech Support Group.

For more information visit: AlbuSorb™ at
http://www.biotechsupportgroup.com/AlbuSorb-Albumin-Depletion-Kit-p/a185.htm (http://www.biotechsupportgroup.com/AlbuSorb-Albumin-Deple...)

About Biotech Support Group LLC

Converging with cultural and technological disruptions forthcoming in healthcare, Biotech Support Group develops methods for cost effective and efficient sample prep essential for these expanding markets. Following a tiered business strategy, the company continues its growth in the consumable research products area supporting the rapidly expanding installation of LC-MS instrument and computational infrastructure. For this market, key products include: AlbuVoid™ and AlbuSorb™ for albumin depletion, Cleanascite™ for lipid adsorption, HemogloBind™ and HemoVoid™ for hemoglobin removal, and NuGel™ for functional proteomics. From these innovations, the company has acquired knowledgebase and biomarker intellectual property assets that support discoveries of protein markers from blood, with special emphasis on early detection and personalized medical decisions for cancer patients. For more information, go to http://www.biotechsupportgroup.com

Contact:
Matthew Kuruc 732-274-2866
mkuruc@biotechsupportgroup.com (mailto:sales@biotechsupportgroup.com)

Contact
Biotech Support Group LLC
***@biotechsupportgroup.com
732-274-2866
End
Source:Biotech Support Group
Email:***@biotechsupportgroup.com Email Verified
Tags:Exosomes, Human Immunodeficiency Virus, Antiretroviral Therapy
Industry:Biotech
Location:Monmouth Junction - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Biotech Support Group LLC News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News
PTC News

May 16, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share