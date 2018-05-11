News By Tag
Journal Article Cites AlbuSorb™ for Serum Exosome Proteomic Analysis
The citation is:
Chettimada, Sukrutha, et al. "Exosome markers associated with immune activation and oxidative stress in HIV patients on antiretroviral therapy." Scientific Reports 8.1 (2018): 7227.
The authors investigated the role that exosomes play in HIV pathogenesis, as little is known about exosome cargo in relation to immune responses and oxidative stress. For this, plasma exosomes in HIV patients and their relationship to immunological and oxidative stress markers were characterized by electron microscopy, nanoparticle tracking, immunoblotting, and LC-MS/MS proteomics. For LC-MS/MS proteomics, the article states "To obtain purified exosome fractions for proteomic analysis,… albumin was depleted with 2 rounds of albumin depletion using AlbuSorb™ - Albumin Depletion Kit (Biotech Support Group)". Using untargeted proteomic analysis, Exosomal Notch4 was increased in HIV-positive subjects versus controls and correlated with immune activation markers. The results from this study suggest that exosomes in antiretroviral therapy-treated HIV patients carry proteins related to immune activation and oxidative stress, have immunomodulatory effects on myeloid cells, and may have pro-inflammatory and redox effects during pathogenesis.
"This reference shows that while exosomes are large hydrophobic vesicles, separating them from surrounding protein content, can be difficult. Nevertheless, AlbuSorb™ is demonstrated here to be useful in depleting albumin and enriching exosomes. Thus LC-MS/MS proteomic analysis of the exosomes is not compromised by interference from serum albumin." states Swapan Roy, Ph.D., President and Founder of Biotech Support Group.
About Biotech Support Group LLC
Converging with cultural and technological disruptions forthcoming in healthcare, Biotech Support Group develops methods for cost effective and efficient sample prep essential for these expanding markets. Following a tiered business strategy, the company continues its growth in the consumable research products area supporting the rapidly expanding installation of LC-MS instrument and computational infrastructure. For this market, key products include: AlbuVoid™ and AlbuSorb™ for albumin depletion, Cleanascite™
