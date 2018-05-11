Reimagining Reproduction: The ART of Infertility in Los Angeles Announces Calendar of Events

Infertility Exhibit Features Art, Film, and Storytelling Events During Men's Health Month

-- The ART of Infertility, (http://www.artofinfertility.org/)a national arts organization, announces a month-long art and storytelling exhibit,raising about infertility and featuring male perspectives during the month of June for Men's Health Month. The events include a visual art exhibit,a screening of the documentary filmwhich features the lives of a Los Angeles couple trying to conceive, and a live podcast taping of Waiting for Babies. These events will take place at Venice Arts at specified times from June 9 – 30. Tickets for the Opening Exhibit are $10. Tickets for the film of One More Shot is $12 and includes admission to the Opening Exhibit. Beginning June 11, admission tois free and open to the public.Over 857,000 people in California are living with infertility. In Los Angeles, Maya Grobel, LCSW, works to raise awareness and provide support to many diagnosed with the disease. "The ART of Infertility exhibit is an incredible display of art work composed primarily by those impacted by the disease of infertility. It is the only exhibit of its kind that facilitates an honest dialogue about the emotional experience of infertility and captures the complexities of alternative family building through beautiful art pieces. The exhibit and events around the exhibit allows those impacted to connect and feel less isolated and serves to educates others about a condition that impacts 1 in 8 couples in the U.S. It's a powerful and moving exhibit."The exhibit, happening during Men's Health Month, is sponsored by The Turek Clinics. Dr. Paul Turek of The Turek Clinics explains, "I attended a show held in LA in 2015 and was deeply moved by the emotional rawness and creative expression in art made by those affected by the scourge of infertility. Sculptures of beautiful flowers made from IVF needles and syringes; a lovely baby's crib filled with empty fertility medication vials, bottles and boxes. If you don't believe that the epidemic of infertility affects lives like cancer or the plague, you need hear these stories, told through art.""This exhibit is an excellent opportunity to help bring awareness to men's health issues—oftentimes a man's health is not isolated to the individual man but can impact his family and other loved ones," says Ana Fadich, Vice President of MHN. "The events featured this month reflect the often looked over realities for countless men and women trying to create and grow their families."This year also marks the 24Anniversary of National Men's Health Week (NMHW), passed by Congress and signed into law by President Clinton in 1994. It starts Monday, June 11, and ends on Father's Day, June 17, 2018. Additional support comes from governors and mayors who issue proclamations for Men's Health Month in their jurisdictions.The ART of Infertility is still accepting infertility-inspired pieces of art for display at Venice Arts. You do not need to be directly impacted by infertility or reproductive loss to be a contributing artist. Pieces that interpret, reflect, and/or meditate on the experience of challenges to fertility and family-building are welcomed.