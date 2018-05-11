 
Fort Myers Miracle celebrate Southwest Florida's favorite fish by changing team name

 
 
Fort Myers Groupers Logo
Fort Myers Groupers Logo
 
FORT MYERS, Fla. - May 16, 2018 - PRLog -- The Fort Myers Miracle are paying homage to Southwest Florida's favorite fish by changing the team's name to the Fort Myers Groupers.

Miracle fans can breathe a sigh of relief… it's only for one game!

On Saturday, July 21 the team will debut its flashy new Fort Myers Groupers uniforms, which consist of navy blue jerseys with gold and red numbering and lettering. Navy hats with a red bill will feature a cartoon-like fish stuffed between a hamburger bun, topped with lettuce and a tomato.

"We wanted to come up with something special and fun for this season that also connected us to the community," said Chris Peters, president and general manager of the Fort Myers Miracle/Groupers. "Grouper has long been a popular menu item at restaurants all along Southwest Florida's coast, so we thought, why not have a little fun and change things up a bit?"

Hammond Stadium's near-legendary culinary team, which developed beer shakes, bacon-wrapped hot dogs and pancake burgers, will be whipping up grouper specials in the concession stand.

Grouper is abundant fish off Southwest Florida's coast and is a popular entrée because of its mild, subtle flavor. It can be served blackened, fried or grilled. Mid-summer is considered the height of the grouper fishing season.

Fans can purchase Groupers T-shirts in the Miracle team store starting on Friday, May 18, when the Miracle return to Hammond Stadium for a six-game homestand that runs through May 23. Groupers hats will be available in mid-June.

July 21, which will mark the team's 100th game of the season and 26th consecutive day with a baseball game, features an abundance of promotions, including:

·         Bark in the Park: The fourth dog-friendly ballgame of the year includes treats for four-legged fans and adoptable dogs from Lee County Domestic Animal Services.

·         Bobblehead Night: The fourth bobblehead giveaway of the season is a pint-sized version of Twins great Torii Hunter for the first 1,000 fans through the gates.

·         Goodwill Night: Fans can stop by their neighborhood Goodwill store prior to the game for a special ticket offer.

First pitch for the July 21 Groupers game is 6 p.m. against the Lakeland Flying Tigers. General admission tickets start at $7.50 in advance or $9 on game day.

For more information about baseball tickets and promotions, please call 239-768-4210 or visit MiracleBaseball.com.

About the Miracle

The Fort Myers Miracle are the Class-A Advanced Affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, and have played home games at Hammond Stadium since 1992. Notable Miracle alumni include Joe Mauer, Miguel Sano, Byron Buxton and Torii Hunter. Follow the Miracle online at MiracleBaseball.com or through its social media channels: Twitter (@MiracleBaseball (https://twitter.com/MiracleBaseball)), Instagram (fortmyersmiracle (https://www.instagram.com/fortmyersmiracle/)), Facebook (Fort Myers Miracle (https://www.facebook.com/FortMyersMiracle/)) and Snapchat (ftmyersmiracle). For questions or ticket information, call the Miracle at 239-768-4210.
Source:Fort Myers Miracle
