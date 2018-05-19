 
Acts 4 Ministry To Receive Waterbury Regional Chamber's Health Care Council Award On June 19

The non-denominational non-profit Acts 4 Ministry, Inc. in Waterbury will receive the Chamber's Health Care Council's 2018 Stephen Sasala Award at the Council's Annual Members Breakfast and Awards Ceremony on Tuesday, June 19 in Southbury.
 
 
Acts4 Ministry recently provided new bunk bed sets to the Montero-Spencer family
Acts4 Ministry recently provided new bunk bed sets to the Montero-Spencer family
 
WATERBURY, Conn. - May 24, 2018 - PRLog -- Acts 4 Ministry, Inc. in Waterbury will receive the 2018 Stephen Sasala Health Advocate Award from the Waterbury Regional Chamber's Health Care Council. This honorable award will be presented during the organization's 13th Annual Members Breakfast and Awards Ceremony on Tuesday, June 19, from 8:00 to 9:30 a.m. at the Wyndham Southbury Hotel.

The Stephen Sasala Health Advocate Award is presented each year by the Chamber's Health Care Council in honor of a former Chamber president & CEO, Stephen Sasala. The Award is presented to an individual or group outside the healthcare industry that demonstrates exceptional commitment to healthcare-related issues.

Acts 4 Ministry is a non-denominational charitable organization that supports the needs of families and individuals in financial distress or have lost their home and possessions to fire, flood or other unexpected circumstances.

The non-denominational Acts 4 Ministry is a collaborative group of a volunteer board of directors, staff members and dozens of volunteers who desire to share God's love by meeting the physical needs of others. "We achieve this goal daily on many levels by collecting and distributing, free-of-charge to recipients, clothing, and housewares plus a free furniture distribution program," stated Sarah Elizabeth Carabetta, Acts 4 Ministry Executive Director.

"Each year fundraising campaign has allowed our organization to distribute clothing to nearly 7,000 people. Plus deliver more than 10,000 pieces of furniture and housewares to people of varying income levels throughout Greater Waterbury," continued Carabetta.

Acts 4 Ministry created a Sleep Well fundraising campaign which strives to provide every family member a clean, proper sleeping environment. Since its inception in 2015, Acts 4 has supplied more than 1,000 new bed sets to local families in need, including more than 250 sets to children in 2017 as part of a special grant partnership with the Elisha Leavenworth Foundation.

"It is through generous private donations and exceedingly generous grants from the Elisha Leavenworth Foundation that we are able to create normalcy for families with children in the hopes that they may have a proper night's sleep, which directly affects their schooling and social interactions. We believe in the power of a good night's sleep for children regardless of a family's income status."

The Waterbury Regional Chamber is one of Connecticut's largest, with over 1,000 business members in Greater Waterbury. The Chamber and its Health Care Council create the semi-annual "HealthMatters" supplement produced in cooperation with the Republican-American newspaper in Waterbury.

Tickets for the Waterbury Regional Chamber Health Care Council Annual Meeting and Awards Breakfast are $35 for Waterbury Regional Chamber members, $50 for not-yet-members, and $400 for a table of 10.

For information, and to reserve a seat, visit the Chamber's website at http://www.waterburychamber.com or call 203-757-0701.

To obtain more information on Acts 4 Ministry, and current donation and volunteer needs, visit jttp://www.acts4.org or call 203-574-2287.

Sarah Elizabeth Carabetta
executivedirector@acts4.org
2035742287
