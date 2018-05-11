News By Tag
Naugatuck Chamber's 13th Annual Duck Day & Festival Set For June 3
The Chamber's Duck Day & Festival raises thousands of dollars to help support 90 local area nonprofit organizations. The festivities will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and at 2:00 p.m. 15,000 ducks will race down the river for prizes.
Raffle tickets for the event are on sale throughout Greater Waterbury. Sales raise money for 90 local nonprofit organizations as part of one of the largest duck-race fundraisers in Connecticut. Over the past 12 years, more than 260 nonprofits have received more than $365,000 by selling raffle tickets for the event.
The festivities on Maple and Water streets downtown will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine, and admission is free. The festival includes the Duck Race, a Business Charity Duck Race, a Corporate Duck Decorating Contest, live entertainment featuring the Rubber City Blues Band, food trucks, and craft vendors, carnival rides, kids' games, a make-your-own slime station, circus performers, a Scavenger Hunt Game and more.
At 2 p.m., over 15,000 numbered rubber ducks will be dumped from the Whittemore Bridge at the corner of Maple and Water streets into the Naugatuck River and race to be among the first 25 to cross the finish line. Tickets must be purchased to be eligible to win one of 25 prizes, including the $5,000 cash first prize, but you do not need to be present to win. Duck Race raffle tickets are on sale now and will be sold throughout the day on June 3rd. About 17,500 tickets have been distributed to nonprofits throughout Naugatuck and Greater Waterbury. They can be purchased for $5 each from the nonprofits; for a complete list, visit www.duckday.com.
Tidal sponsor for the 2018 Duck Day & Festival is Universal Copy. Mandarin sponsors are Liberty Bank and PowerStation Events. Mallard sponsors are Anomatic; A Better Way Wholesale Autos; Big Y; Citizen's News; Ion Bank; Nardelli's Grinder Shoppes; Outfront Media; Post University; Republican-American, and Sarracco Mechanical Services.
Scavenger Hunt Game sponsors are Advantage Career Training and People's United Bank. Slime Station sponsor is Jumpstart Therapy & Fitness Network. Super Hero sponsors are CompuMail and My Eye Doctor. Pintail sponsors are Alderson-Ford Funeral Homes Inc.; Barker Specialty Company; Copes Rubbish Removal; Crystal Rock, Water, Coffee and Office; Down to Earth Consulting; FD Community Credit Union; KarTele Mobile Electronics;
For information, call the Naugatuck Chamber of Commerce at 203-729-4511 or the Waterbury Regional Chamber at 203-757-0701, email info@waterburychamber.com, or visit www.duckday.com.
