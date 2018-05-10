Announcin LHS Real ESTATE INVESTMENTS, LLC.Premier Tampa, FL. Real Estate Investments

Contact

-- TAMPA– , today announced the formation of, LLC, a premier central Florida real estate investment company. Uniting Investors with outstanding capital relationships, LHS Real Estate Investments aims to be the premier long-term real estate investment company, with a focus on single family homes on the West Coast , particularly the West Coast of Florida, South East region and Southern Florida.Headquartered in Wimauma,is led by CEO and President Lord H. Sharief... Lord H. Sharief share a vision for long-term investment, advisory services in the West Coast gateway cities markets that have demonstrated strong demographic and economic growth.LHS Real Estate Investments combines investment properties from 50-60% of market from the southern regions, such as Mississippi, Alabama,Georgia, Miami, and Tampa, where a majority of active projects, are currently in planning. The new company will be flexible with investors, who are seasoned, or who are new and interested in getting involved for the first time in real estate.The goal is to offer exciting new opportunities for investors who may have money in other areas such as: stocks, bonds, commodities, but who are looking for other expanses to dive into, such as real estate. To partner with LHS Real Estate Investments, LLC; Is a long-term relationship in Lord Sharief unique niche, which is focused on community-enhancing properties in thriving, cities or states of your liken. "We are combining our strengths to allow us to expand significantly, in the next few years, to be able to provide an even larger inventory."Lord Sharief is well-positioned to be an enduring owner of superior properties in key cities along the East Coast and in the Southern Regions. LHS Real Estate Investments overall approach is to accumulate significant substantial discounted properties that demonstrate lasting positive demographic and economic trends that drive demand for real estate.About LHS Real Estate Investments, LLC