Announcin LHS Real ESTATE INVESTMENTS, LLC.Premier Tampa, FL. Real Estate Investments
Headquartered in Wimauma, LHS Real Estate Investments, LLC is led by CEO and President Lord H. Sharief... Lord H. Sharief share a vision for long-term investment, advisory services in the West Coast gateway cities markets that have demonstrated strong demographic and economic growth.
LHS Real Estate Investments combines investment properties from 50-60% of market from the southern regions, such as Mississippi, Alabama,Georgia, Miami, and Tampa, where a majority of active projects, are currently in planning. The new company will be flexible with investors, who are seasoned, or who are new and interested in getting involved for the first time in real estate.
The goal is to offer exciting new opportunities for investors who may have money in other areas such as: stocks, bonds, commodities, but who are looking for other expanses to dive into, such as real estate. To partner with LHS Real Estate Investments, LLC; Is a long-term relationship in Lord Sharief unique niche, which is focused on community-enhancing properties in thriving, cities or states of your liken. "We are combining our strengths to allow us to expand significantly, in the next few years, to be able to provide an even larger inventory."
Lord Sharief is well-positioned to be an enduring owner of superior properties in key cities along the East Coast and in the Southern Regions. LHS Real Estate Investments overall approach is to accumulate significant substantial discounted properties that demonstrate lasting positive demographic and economic trends that drive demand for real estate.
About LHS Real Estate Investments, LLC
LHS Real Estate Investments, LLC is Premier Tampa Fl, real estate investment company;With investment properties 50-60% of market. The extensive inventory of below market prices is designed to preserve neighborhood character and strengthen communities by attracting integrity investors. The company focuses on long-term holdings, with investments in diverse asset classes including, high-rise residential, mixed-use multifamily, adaptive reuse, and student and senior housing.
Contact
Lord Sharief CEO/ President
***@lordshariefrealestate.com
