RSL Art Union gives away $1 million plus waterfront home and $1 million in gold

 
BRISBANE, Australia - May 15, 2018 - PRLog -- You don't have to marry a Prince to live like a Princess.

RSL Art Union is offering one lucky winner the opportunity to win a $1.18 million, two-storey, four-bedroom waterfront palace in Helensvale on the Gold Coast and $1 million in cashable gold bullion.

The prize comes with furniture worth $136,000, more than $14,000 in electrical appliances, all rates and water paid for a year and, in case winning all this is just too much to bare, you can take a holiday to recover with your $2,000 travel voucher.

Buying an RSL Art Union $5 ticket, costs about what it costs for a morning coffee (or a trip on the London Tube to watch Prince Harry and Meghan tie the knot Saturday).

You can visit the house at 74 Rivers Links Boulevard East, Helensvale or learn more and buy tickets to www.rslartunion.com.au

The prize will be drawn 1 June 2018.

Photos of the cash can be downloaded here -

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/bp3d5apioksjoa2/AABP6wbtYv2RGwrKrwJrjFl6a?dl=0

High res images of the house can be found here -  https://www.dropbox.com/s/wnq4vf37no3r27g/media_room.zip?dl=0

Vison of the home is here - https://www.dropbox.com/s/50kff022gdrzglu/RSL%20Draw%20355%20RAW.mp4?dl=0

For any further information please contact Sequel PR at http://www.sequelpr.com

Sequel PR is a digital, marketing communications and PR firm.

