Information Security Forum to Discuss Final GDPR Preparation in Upcoming Webcast

Senior Analyst Alex Jordan Will Provide Insight Into Why Organizations Need to Create a Structured Method in Order to Maintain Sufficient Levels of Compliance
 
 
NEW YORK - May 16, 2018 - PRLog -- According to the Information Security Forum (ISF), the forthcoming General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) will have an international reach, affecting any organization that handles the personal data of European Union (EU) residents, regardless of where it is processed.The GDPR adds another layer of complexity, not to mention potential cost and associated resources, to the issue of critical information asset management that so many organizations are struggling to come to terms with.

While every organization should judge the risks and rewards of its own data protection investments, the GDPR offers a unique opportunity to translate necessary compliance actions into tangible business benefit. Leading organizations are structuring GDPR compliance programs to exploit these opportunities, mindful of their increased responsibilities to handle personal information appropriately and responsibly. Although the GDPR is upon us, it is not too late to join them – May sees the start of the journey to ongoing protection of personal information, something that will be with us for some time to come.

During this webcast, Alex Jordan, Senior Analyst of the ISF, will discuss the ISF's phased approach to GDPR implementation and specific ways to determine the criticality of data and how to protect it appropriately. Jordan will also address the urgent actions that a business can take to get GDPR compliance started, highlight common myths surrounding the GDPR, and provide guidance on organizations can do to cut through the noise.

Please register via this link (https://www.brighttalk.com/webcast/10573/292689/gdpr-coun...) for the free webcast which takes place on Thursday, May 24 at 8 a.m. (ET). A recording will be available following the conclusion of the event.

About the Information Security Forum

Founded in 1989, the Information Security Forum (ISF) is an independent, not-for-profit association of leading organizations from around the world. The organization is dedicated to investigating, clarifying and resolving key issues in cyber, information security and risk management and developing best practice methodologies, processes and solutions that meet the business needs of its Members.

ISF Members benefit from harnessing and sharing in-depth knowledge and practical experience drawn from within their organizations and developed through an extensive research and work program. The ISF provides a confidential forum and framework, which ensures that Members adopt leading-edge information security strategies and solutions.By working together, ISF Members avoid the major expenditure required to reach the same goals on their own. Consultancy services are available and provide ISF Members and Non-Members with the opportunity to purchase short-term, professional support activities to supplement the implementation of ISF products.

For more information on ISF membership, please visit https://www.securityforum.org/.

Contact
John Kreuzer
***@luminapr.com
Source:Information Security Forum
Click to Share