Gardiner Blossoms With Art Doors: GOST Artists Create Public Art from Old Doors

Art Doors On Display from May 19, 2018 through June 11, 2018

Gardiner Open Studio Tour

-- Artists and craftspeople in Gardiner are working overtime. Not only have they planned their annual Gardiner Open Studio Tour (GOST) June 9-10, 2018 throughout the local art community in Gardiner, NY., but now they're also dolling up their town with painted doors.Leading up to the GOST TOUR, this year's artists have painted old doors with bright colors, fun and unexpected images, and surprise views of all sorts. The GOST DOORS will first be on display at the Gardiner Cupcake Festival on May 19th, 2018 from 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm.Then, from May 20th to June 11th, the GOST DOORS will pop up along the streets of Gardiner, inviting locals and visitors to 'GO BEHIND THE DOORS' on the weekend of the GOST TOUR (June 9-10). Many a cheerful selfie will record these temporary works of public art.This year's tour will feature 22 Artists offering new work and new experiences. Preview their work, their bios, the tour map, and the local sponsors at http://www.GardinerOpenStudioTour.com.Get up close and personal with a diverse and talented group of artists: painters, potters, ceramists, sculptors, woodworkers, photographers, digital artists, clockmaker(s), and mixed-media. Lose yourself in landscapes created with oil, acrylics and pastels. Housed in a variety of barns, basements, retail spaces, porches, spare bedrooms, apartments, and beyond. Experience a rare glimpse of artists in their studios. Witness the process of art making: painting, sculpture, ceramics, photography, fiber and more.Meet the artists where they work, learn about their processes and take home a unique memory from your time in Gardiner.About (GOST) Gardiner Open Studio Tour Gardiner, NYGardiner, NY is framed by stunning cliffs, mountains, lakes, trails and forests. GOST sponsors have an excellent selection of fine food, wine, craft beer, and cider. Support local businesses who support local talent.This project is made possible with funds from the Decentralization Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature and administered by Arts Mid-Hudson. #artsmidhudson