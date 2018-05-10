News By Tag
Fight the Silence of Mental Health with Whispers of Hope
Romance authors releases charity anthology featuring love stories of those struggling with mental health
The roster of authors contributing to the anthology include:
"Unloved" - Julie Anne Addicott
"Raj and Onyx" - Ricardo Alves-Ferreira
"Precious Scars" - Sarah Buhrman
"In His Arms" - S.E. Davis
"Albatross" - Kate Kelley
"Just Fall" - Kharma Kelley
"Firefly Dreams" - Claire Lalique
The aspiration of the anthology is to not only raise awareness of mental health, but to raise funds to support charities and engage readers to continue the conversation long after the stories are read.
Preorders for the anthology are available now on Amazon during Mental Health Awareness Month, and on through June.
Whispers of Hope releases June 8th and 100% of the proceeds from the anthology will be donated to mental health charities in Australia, and the U.S.A., Beyond Blue and To Write Love on Her Arms (TWLOHA), respectively.
To learn more about the non-profit organization, TWLOHA, visit,https://twloha.com/
To learn more about Beyond Blue, visit,https://www.beyondblue.org.au/
Amazon Buy Link to Whispers of Hope: https://www.amazon.com/
