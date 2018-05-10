 
Industry News





Fight the Silence of Mental Health with Whispers of Hope

Romance authors releases charity anthology featuring love stories of those struggling with mental health
 
AUSTIN, Texas - May 15, 2018 - PRLog -- Whispers of Hope is the second annual anthology project from Lexis Infinitum PR (https://lexisinfinitumpr.com/), an independent book/author promotional company, led by Tamara McLean. The multi-genre romance anthology features seven romance short stories and novellas based on depression, anxiety, PTSD, and other mental health issues.

The roster of authors contributing to the anthology include:

"Unloved" - Julie Anne Addicott

"Raj and Onyx" - Ricardo Alves-Ferreira

"Precious Scars" - Sarah Buhrman

"In His Arms" - S.E. Davis

"Albatross" - Kate Kelley

"Just Fall" - Kharma Kelley

"Firefly Dreams" - Claire Lalique

The aspiration of the anthology is to not only raise awareness of mental health, but to raise funds to support charities and engage readers to continue the conversation long after the stories are read.

Preorders for the anthology are available now on Amazon during Mental Health Awareness Month, and on through June.

Whispers of Hope releases June 8th and 100% of the proceeds from the anthology will be donated to mental health charities in Australia, and the U.S.A., Beyond Blue and To Write Love on Her Arms (TWLOHA), respectively.

To learn more about the non-profit organization, TWLOHA, visit,https://twloha.com/

To learn more about Beyond Blue, visit,https://www.beyondblue.org.au/index.html

Amazon Buy Link to Whispers of Hope: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07CYY674M

Tamara McLean
Marketer, Lexis Infinitum PR
Lexis Infinitum PR
Email:***@hotmail.com Email Verified
Romance, Mental Health, Charity
Publishing
Austin - Texas - United States
Products
