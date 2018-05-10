News By Tag
Team Chevrolet Returns to the Carlisle Chevrolet Nationals - 2018 Display Cars Announced
Chevrolet Roars Into the Show with Special Cars, Engineers and Walk-Arounds
Team Chevrolet will be located on the midway in an all-new, BIGGER footprint with a cool display all three days of event weekend. This display includes the all-new Hot Wheels Camaro. In fact, BOTH versions are scheduled, the coupe and convertible.
In addition, guests will see the following:
• 2019 Red Turbo 1LE Camaro Coupe
• 2018 Hyper Blue Metallic 2SS Camaro
• 2019 Oconus SS Camaro Coupe
• 2019 Satin Steele 2LT Camaro Convertible
• 2019 Camaro ZL1 / 1LE
Don't miss the latest cars and concepts from Chevrolet, chat with the experts and so much more. Have a question or comment on your Chevrolet product? Engineers direct from Chevrolet will be present at their tent for questions from you, the enthusiast! Want to hear more on the latest products from them? Chevrolet will be conducting new vehicle walk-arounds too. Walk-arounds are scheduled for Friday at 2 p.m. and Saturday at 11 a.m. and Saturday just before the burnout contest.
It all happens at Carlisle and this is your chance to see what's new from your favorite brand. Be part of the show by registering online at www.CarlisleEvents.com or by buying single day or weekend tickets. However you choose to attend, don't miss out!
Contact
Michael Garland
***@carlisleevents.com
End
