May 2018
Team Chevrolet Returns to the Carlisle Chevrolet Nationals - 2018 Display Cars Announced

Chevrolet Roars Into the Show with Special Cars, Engineers and Walk-Arounds
 
 
Hot Wheels Camaro
Hot Wheels Camaro
CARLISLE, Pa. - May 15, 2018 - PRLog -- As the Carlisle Chevrolet Nationals continue to grow, so does the involvement of Team Chevrolet as part of the annual June event.  This year's show runs June 22-24 at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds and showcases some of the best rides ever produced by Chevrolet, GM, Buick, Pontiac, etc.  The grounds are laced with past and present classics and now, Team Chevrolet has announced the future classics they'll be bringing to the show.

Team Chevrolet will be located on the midway in an all-new, BIGGER footprint with a cool display all three days of event weekend. This display includes the all-new Hot Wheels Camaro. In fact, BOTH versions are scheduled, the coupe and convertible.

In addition, guests will see the following:

• 2019 Red Turbo 1LE Camaro Coupe
• 2018 Hyper Blue Metallic 2SS Camaro
• 2019 Oconus SS Camaro Coupe
• 2019 Satin Steele 2LT Camaro Convertible
• 2019 Camaro ZL1 / 1LE

Don't miss the latest cars and concepts from Chevrolet, chat with the experts and so much more. Have a question or comment on your Chevrolet product? Engineers direct from Chevrolet will be present at their tent for questions from you, the enthusiast! Want to hear more on the latest products from them? Chevrolet will be conducting new vehicle walk-arounds too. Walk-arounds are scheduled for Friday at 2 p.m. and Saturday at 11 a.m. and Saturday just before the burnout contest.

It all happens at Carlisle and this is your chance to see what's new from your favorite brand. Be part of the show by registering online at www.CarlisleEvents.com or by buying single day or weekend tickets.  However you choose to attend, don't miss out!

Hot Wheels, Team Chevrolet, Carlisle Chevrolet Nationals
Automotive
Carlisle - Pennsylvania - United States
