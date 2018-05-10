News By Tag
SYNQ Marketing Group Powered by Proforma Welcomes Sal Incorvaia to Sales Team
"Sal will be an incredible asset to our customers," said John Keith, Co-Owner of SYNQ Marketing Group Powered by Proforma. "He has three decades of marketing and event planning experience through a wide variety of businesses and volunteer organizations. He understands the challenges facing businesses and nonprofits of all sizes and has proven marketing strategies to help them achieve their goals."
Incorvaia was an award winning sales representative during his tenure with Sanofi-Aventis Pharmaceuticals. He has served as a Walk Director for the American Heart Association and March of Dimes. He was also named Launch Director/Director Consultant for BNI Southeast and Vice-President for Ballantyne @ 9 BNI Chapter. Incorvaia was a Founding Member and Past President of the Fort Mill Elks Lodge 2859. He is a York County Regional Chamber of Commerce Regional Board Member and Fort Mill/Tega Cay Chamber Board Member, as well as Past Board Chairman for the Fort Mil/Tega Cay Area Council, Vendor Chairman for the South Carolina Strawberry Festival and Charlotte Christian Business Chamber member and Director of Lighting for Lifepointe Christian Church.
"I'm passionate about people and my community," said Incorvaia. "I'm eager to put my experience to work for my clients by providing them with marketing and branding solutions that helps their business or organization succeed. I've worked with a wide variety of clients and organizations throughout my career and I know how critical it is for my clients' marketing and branding investments to be effective. I'm excited to work with clients to put together marketing campaigns that fit their budget and drive results."
SYNQ Marketing Group seamlessly delivers cohesive marketing campaigns from beginning to end through a broad array of printing, promotional products and related graphic products and solutions. For more information about SNYQ Marketing Group powered by Proforma, please visit www.synqmarketinggroup.com
About Proforma
With 40 years of experience and $500 million in sales, Proforma remains clearly focused on providing solutions to businesses worldwide for their graphic communications needs. A leading provider of promotional products, printing services, business documents, and eCommerce solutions, Proforma has received numerous awards and is recognized as one of the top five largest companies in our industry. Proforma serves approximately 60,000 clients through 700 member offices across the globe, backed by 200 Team Members in the Proforma Worldwide Support Center located in Cleveland, Ohio and Tampa, Florida. www.Proforma.com.
Contact
Kendra Smith, Manager of Public Relations
***@proforma.com
