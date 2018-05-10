The IKEA Kitchen Remodeling Process Explained By Rob Bacon An IKEA General Contractor of Denver

Want to know the inside secrets of the IKEA kitchen remodeling process? Rob Bacon has been the General Contractor for the Denver IKEA market for over seven years and his company Blue Ox Contracting/Consulting installs over 200 IKEA kitchens annually.

-- Rob Bacon a licensed General Contractor who has been contracted to install IKEA kitchens for over seven years in the Denver market so he has a lot of inside knowledge of the IKEA kitchen remodeling process. The first step to an IKEA kitchen is to have a good set of IKEA software plans constructed by a qualified IKEA Computer Kitchen Planner. The planner should consult with the homeowner about cabinet style selection, cabinet colors, countertop selection, cabinet installation costs, and to counsel the homeowner of the space saving interior features of an IKEA kitchen. The planner will explain the IKEA remodeling process in detail so the IKEA consumer knows in advance how the remodel will be completed. Most IKEA kitchens require a General Contractor to supervise and complete the project with services that include electrical, plumbing, demolition, flooring, painting, backsplash installation, appliance installation, and lighting changes. Upon completion of the In Home Planning appointment the homeowner will receive a full set of IKEA software generated cabinet installation plans and an IKEA cabinetry parts list so the IKEA kitchen can be immediately purchased at IKEA. Delivery time for the IKEA cabinets usually is about a week depending where you are located in Denver. There is not a more economical pricing solution better than IKEA being there is no middle man making commission on your cabinet purchase and IKEA makes it own product. Most cabinet sales companies do not make their own cabinets so they usually take at least a 25 percent commission and it takes four to six weeks to have the cabinets constructed and delivered to your home. The bad part of this process is that if any of the cabinets are damaged in shipping that it will take weeks to receive the damaged cabinet from the cabinet production company and this further delays the remodeling process. Lets talk stone countertops. Quartz and granite are the preferred stone countertops of an IKEA kitchen and they both work equally well with the IKEA kitchen. The countertop template appointment cannot take place until the cabinet installation has been completed. Template is just a cool word for measuring stone countertops. Most all kitchen walls are not perfectly plumb and some walls are curved. The template appointment consists of a computer laser to measure all areas that will have the countertop installed. The computer measures every quarter on an inch or so that the countertop is custom fitted to the wall that the countertop is to be installed. The cabinets must be perfectly level for the new countertops to be installed. Industry norm for countertop fabrication and installation is from two to four weeks. I believe that is too long a process. Blue Ox countertops get installed in 5 days from the template appointment. Not having your dishwasher or sink is the worst part of the kitchen remodeling process. Remember I said that. Demolition and appliance disconnection is the next step in the process. If you are having new flooring installed then now is the time. Flooring of a 1/2 inch or greater should be installed under the IKEA cabinetry. If you are installing stone countertops then you are putting more weight on your wooden sub floor so installing flooring under the cabinets further supports the new cabinetry from settling at a later date. Clearly it is better support for your cabinets and countertops over time. Your contractor for the IKEA process should be well versed in the IKEA process or the project will usually become frustrating to the contractor due to the fact the IKEA cabinetry is more complex to install compared to standard cabinet installation. Once the cabinets have been installed the appliances and sink plumbing can be installed. Backsplash is the next step with backsplash material usually being tile, glass, stone, and subway tile. If your kitchen floor plan is changing then there will be the need of an electrical consultation to know your electrical costs before your project commences. If your appliances are being relocated then there will be electrical costs so your IKEA contractor should refer a licensed Master Electrician to take care of your electrical needs to complete your project. Once final painting touch ups and a project punch list is completed you are ready to enjoy your new IKEA kitchen. The IKEA kitchen is a space saving European kitchen that makes the most of the kitchen space. Most European kitchens are limited in size so making the most of the given kitchen space is important. Pull out Lazy Susans, trash pull outs, hidden dishwasher panels, upper lower cabinet drawer selections, glass door fronts, interior lighted cabinets, are some of the space saving features of an IKEA kitchen. Soft close drawers ands doors are standard options. IKEA offers Whirlpool appliances and Whirlpool gives a five year warranty for free on their IKEA installed appliances. Thats a good deal being that most appliance companies offer one year warranties unless you purchase an extended warranty. IKEA offers a 25 year transferrable warranty on their kitchen cabinetry as well. There is no better deal on kitchen cabinetry than IKEA for the money for as a General Contractor I know this because my company Blue Ox Contracting and Consulting of Denver has been installing hundreds IKEA cabinets annually for over seven years and counting. We have been the General Contractor for the Denver IKEA market for over seven years so we are fluent with the IKEA process and IKEA kitchen cabinetry. I have installed IKEA cabinets in my last two homes and my family really enjoys our functional IKEA kitchen as well. I hope this explains the IKEA process and if you have further questions please call my office at 720-412-0203 and my office staff will assist you in any way possible. Please visit our web site at blueoxcc.com to see completed IKEA kitchen projects, and more about our licensed and insured General Contracting company that serves the IKEA Denver market. Blue Ox will install IKEA cabinetry for 25 percent less than the referred cabinet installation company by IKEA. IKEA has also eliminated the IN Home Kitchen Planning for its services. Blue Ox will send a seasoned In Home Kitchen Planner to your home to plan the IKEA kitchen for $199.00. Get your $199.00 planning fee refunded by using Blue Ox for cabinet installation or General Contracting services. There is no better deal in the Denver Metro area for quality but affordable kitchen cabinetry.Sincerely,Rob BaconPresidentBlue Ox Contracting and ConsultingInternational Code Council CertifiedEPA Safe RenovatorLicensed and insured General Contractor