Hester, Hardin, Cook, Parks Headline Artist Alley At Wizard World Comic Con Des Moines, June 1-3
Clinton Hobart, Mostafa Moussa, Ryan Kincaid, Jeremy Clark, Dale Campbell Jr., Jim Mehsling Among other Superstar Creators at Iowa Events Center; Creative Stage to Feature Demonstrations, Discussions all Weekend
This year is the fourth consecutive year that Wizard World takes over the Iowa Events Center, with a weekend that will feature many demonstrations and discussions at the Creative Stage.
Artist Alley in Des Moines will also feature such notable creators as Eddy Decker ("Far-Out!"), Steve Pulawa ("Aurora Rise," "Patriotica")
Wizard World Comic Con Des Moines will also feature non-stop live entertainment, gaming, exclusive Q&A sessions with top celebrities such as Winston Duke (Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War), Gregg Sulkin ("Runaways,"
Wizard World Comic Con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. The sixth event scheduled on the 2018 Wizard World calendar, Des Moines show hours are Friday, June 1, 4-9 p.m.; Saturday, June 2, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, June 3, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Kids 10 and under are admitted free with paid adult.
Wizard World Comic Con Des Moines is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday evening.
For more on the 2018 Wizard World Des Moines, visit http://www.wizardworld.com/
About Wizard World (OTCBB:WIZD)
Wizard World, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, tech, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming and entertainment takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Wizard World has also teamed with Sony Pictures Entertainment to find the next generation of movies as well as to engage in a number of strategic initiatives. Additional initiatives may include an augmented touring schedule of Wizard World shows, fixed-site installations, curated e-commerce, and the production and distribution of content both in the U.S. and internationally. Fans can interact with Wizard World at www.wizardworld.com and on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and other social media services.
The 2018 Wizard World convention schedule is available at: http://www.wizardworld.com/
Media Contact
Jerry Milani
pr@wizardworld.com
646-883-5022
