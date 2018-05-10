News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
BOC Australia Signs New Deal with Link4 Opening Up eInvoicing to all of their Customers
BOC Australia will be Continuing their Partnership with Link4 Australia Allowing their Customers to Receive BOC Invoices Directly into their Cloud Accounting Software.
All BOC customers will now have the opportunity to sign up and receive their BOC invoices straight into their cloud accounting software.
"Our customers are loving digital invoicing," noted Daniel Whittle, BOC's Online Channel Manager.
"Link4 have made this process so easy for our small business customers and we are all benefitting. We are very happy to have all our customers receiving invoices this way," Mr Whittle added.
Previously, Link4 Australia worked with a limited number of BOC's customers to trial how eInvoicing could benefit them. This led to more than 850 companies saving time and money when it came to receiving their BOC invoices.
"The continuation of this partnership is a big step forward for eInvoicing and we have seen first hand how both BOC and their customers have benefitted from using Link4," said Robin Sands, CEO and Co-Founder of Link4 Australia.
"Due to the convenience of electronic invoicing, 60 percent of BOC customers are paying their invoices before the due date," Mr Sands continued.
This new deal allows any BOC customer to opt-in to receive BOC invoices through Link4 and new customers can sign up through the user portal on BOC's website.
"The continuation of this partnership has solidified Link4's identity as a preferred eInvoicing provider here in Australia," said Mr Sands about the signing of this new deal.
About Link4 Australia:
Founded in Adelaide, Australia, in 2016 with backing from the entrepreneur-
Link4 - Seamless Invoice Delivery
https://link4.co/
About BOC Australia:
BOC is a member of The Linde Group which supplies compressed and bulk gasses, chemicals and equipment around the globe. The company develops safe, sustainable and innovative solutions for customers in many specialty sectors, heavy industry and medical environments. For more than a century the company's gases and expertise have contributed to advances in industry and everyday life, including steelmaking, refining, chemical processing, environmental protection, wastewater treatment, welding and cutting, food processing and distribution, glass production, electronics and health care. For further information, see https://www.boc.com.au
Contact
Link4 Australia
***@link4.co
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse