Exclaimer Extends Its Global Presence by New Partnership with Green Street Technology Solutions

-- Exclaimer Limited, the global leader in email signature management solutions, today announces a new channel partnership with leading distributor Green Street Technology Solutions. This new partnership will bring the award-winning cloud-based service, Exclaimer Cloud - Signatures for Office 365, to the greater Philadelphia area.Matthew Lewis, Partner at Green Street Technology Solutionsexplains, "We are delighted to add Exclaimer Cloud - Signatures for Office 365 to our services as it furthers our commitment in providing the right technology services to our clients. One of our core strengths is ensuring our Partners have access to the latest cloud solutions at a competitive price and Exclaimer Cloud offers them additional features that take email signature management to the next level."Lewis continues, "Exclaimer Cloud gives businesses the opportunity to design, control and manage signatures across an entire organization with ease. We are eager to actively begin selling Exclaimer's cloud-based service."Since 2001,Exclaimer has developed internationally recognized software and solutions to design, distribute and control email signatures for Business-To-Business (B2B) customers.Lewis adds, "Corporate customers need to understand there are many benefits to having centralized control over corporate email signatures. This not only ensures full compliance with international disclaimer law, but guarantees that a company's branding and latest marketing messages are included on sent emails. The Exclaimer Cloud service allows us to offer our Partners an intelligent email signature management solution that is extremely simple-to-use and gives all Office 365 users high-quality signatures on any web-enabled device."Andrew Millington, Chief Executive Officer at Exclaimer, comments, "We are pleased to be working with Green Street Technology Solutions to enhance our international operations and provide our cloud-based Office 365 service to the greater Philadelphia area. This partnership will enable us to benefit from Green Street Technology Solutions' knowledge in providing outstanding cloud services while enabling them to provide their Partners with cutting-edge technology that will meet many of their customers' requirements."-ENDS-Green Street Technology SolutionsAt Green Street Technology Solutions, we recognize technology as an asset and allow small businesses to thrive utilizing the best of technology. With a variety of technology-based solutions, ranging from computer repairs to network maintenance, website development, and more, we are your go-to resource when it comes to getting the most out of your technology.We provide local, small businesses the right technology assistance that provides many benefits like troubleshooting technology issues, improving productivity, enhancing technology operations, offering better data and network security, and much more. Small businesses are usually on a budget and can't afford an in-house technology department, but we offer the more accessible and affordable solution!For more information on Green Street Technology Solutions, visitFounded in 2001, Exclaimer is the recognized global market leader in on-premises and cloud-based email signature software and solutions for Office 365, Microsoft Exchange and Outlook. It has over 50 million users worldwide in 150+ countries with some companies holding licenses for over 100,000 users. Its diverse customer base includes renowned international organizations such as Sony, Mattel, 10 Downing Street, NBC, the Government of Canada, the BBC and many more of all sectors and sizes.Exclaimer solutions are regularly recommended by Microsoft MVPs (Most Valuable Professionals)and have a strong reputation within the Microsoft community. The company has been the recipient of multiple awards within the IT sphere, has been awarded the Queen's Award for Enterprise in International Trade and has successfully achieved the ISO 27001:2013 Certification for its cloud-based Office 365 signature management service.For more information on Exclaimer, visit www.exclaimer.com.