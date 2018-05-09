News By Tag
Ex Apple Employees Launch Summer Tour To Help Sick Kids And Veterans
Timothy G. Jones, and Jesse David Gore teamed up with Jimmy Mac to create a summer tour that will visit large outdoor venues of 20,000 people or more each weekend. The trio realized that Veterans and Sick kids badly need proven natural cures, instead of merely masking their disease with addictive opioids that kill almost 100,000 people each year.
Today, the group launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise the money needed to purchase a used school bus that will be customized into a mobile education platform to address large audiences at summer festivals, concerts and stadium venues. You can learn more about it here: https://www.gofundme.com/
JimmyMac, one of the campaign founders stated… "Each day we improve the health and wellness of sick kids and our veterans is a great day. These Hero's are the basis of our personal freedom and our future. We have the richest country in the world, so let's empower them to live their best life possible. We can do much better."
Anonymous local companies are donating T-shirts, stickers, hats and Polo shirts that are offered as rewards in lieu of cash donations on https://www.gofundme.com/
