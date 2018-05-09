 
Industry News





May 2018
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
1514131211109


Ex Apple Employees Launch Summer Tour To Help Sick Kids And Veterans

 
 
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - May 14, 2018 - PRLog -- \Today, two former Apple employees introduced the Wheels of Wellness 4 Kids & Vets Campaign designed to help veterans and families of Sick Kids suffering from debilitating illness. This fundraising tour will teach large audiences, veterans and parents of sick kids about the miraculous healing benefits of legal hemp based CBD. This miracle drug has proven successful reducing PTSD, CTE, Cancer, Epileptic Seizures, Autism, Parkinson's Disease, ALS, Crohn's Disease, Diabetes, and more….

Timothy G. Jones, and Jesse David Gore teamed up with Jimmy Mac to create a summer tour that will visit large outdoor venues of 20,000 people or more each weekend. The trio realized that Veterans and Sick kids badly need proven natural cures, instead of merely masking their disease with addictive opioids that kill almost 100,000 people each year.

Today, the group launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise the money needed to purchase a used school bus that will be customized into a mobile education platform to address large audiences at summer festivals, concerts and stadium venues.  You can learn more about it here:  https://www.gofundme.com/wheels-of-wellness4u

JimmyMac, one of the campaign founders stated… "Each day we improve the health and wellness of sick kids and our veterans is a great day. These Hero's are the basis of our personal freedom and our future. We have the richest country in the world, so let's empower them to live their best life possible. We can do much better."

Anonymous local companies are donating T-shirts, stickers, hats and Polo shirts that are offered as rewards in lieu of cash donations on https://www.gofundme.com/wheels-of-wellness4u . Donations are needed to obtain the vehicle necessary to launch the campaign. Two local celebrities and a pro athlete who benefitted from the miraculous healing power of legal CBD have offered further support once the trio obtain their WOW bus. You can help the trio save lives and support their noble cause here: https://www.gofundme.com/wheels-of-wellness4u

