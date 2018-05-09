MyTravelBiz To Open Global Head Office in Markham, Ontario Neighborhood

Contact

-- MyTravelBiz(MTB), the first Direct Selling Company with its marketing plan built on blockchain, announces the opening of its global head office just north of Toronto in Markham, Ontario, Canada. The company fuses blockchain technology with travel and Direct Selling on an innovative, patent-pending platform offering the best travel deals to customers, while creating a global community of entrepreneurs. The new global head office opens in anticipation of the company's official launch in November 2018.to be heldon Saturday, May 19th at the MyTravelBiz offices at 180 Enterprise Boulevard, Suite 202, Unionville, Ontario L6G 0G4. Atif Kamran and Geraldine Aquino, Founders, will be cutting the ribbon alongside Mayor of Markham, Frank Scarpitti.Leading the company's global head office are FoundersGeraldine Aquino, CEO and Atif Kamran, President, who both bring extensive experience to the company. Together they lead efforts for customers and provide support for Representatives from 40+ countries alongside a team of tenured professionals in Sales, Marketing, Operations, Support, IT Development, and Blockchain and Travel experts."Opening the MyTravelBiz global head office helps us magnify our reach and servicesand strengthens the company's strategic position of its mission to make travel accessible and convenient for all by revolutionizing the direct selling industry and leveraging the power of blockchain technology,"says Kamran, "There is no better fit than Geraldine to drive the activity from our Global Head Office in Markham for our Representatives and customers worldwide."The MyTravelBiz travel portfolio offers over 1 million properties, more than 750 airlines, thousands of rental car locations, and is available in 32 languages and 21 currencies. This diversity allowsMyTravelBiz to offer the best global travel booking deals conveniently and affordably.The company's business opportunity seeks to create a global force of entrepreneurs with a business opportunity that taps into one of the largest and fastest-growing industries in the world – travel. Its Representatives will be given a turnkey business with the products and tools they need to achieve their goals. MyTravelBiz will continue to offer cutting-edge platforms and use blockchain technology to be at the forefront of innovation in the industry."I believe travelling helps us understand other cultures and perspectives;become more tolerant; live in less fear of our differences;overcome prejudices and misconceptions and bring the world closer together," says Aquino. "When you spend time in different countries and take the time to meet the local people you will come to know that diversity is worth celebrating. Through MyTravelBiz, my hope is to show the world that we are all the same inside, and I'm thrilled to play a role in helping to create this global shift in consciousness from our new global head office."Co-Founded in 2017 by Atif Kamran and Geraldine Aquino, MyTravelBizfuses blockchain technology with travel and Direct Selling on an innovative, patent-pending platform offering the best travel deals to customers, while creating a global community of Entrepreneurs.The goal is to connect travel and technology, and drive the company's focus of creating a world where everyone can experience diverse destinations conveniently and affordably.For information, please visitAtif Kamran and Geraldine Aquino combine a wealth of corporate business and Direct Selling experiences and talents, including growing several organizations to encompass multi-million direct selling Entrepreneurs all over the world.Atif has been a successful entrepreneur, marketing expert, corporate trainer and motivational speaker for over 15 years. His career experience includes working as a Chief Marketing Officer, Global Marketing Director, Independent Distributor, Training Manager, Manager, Lecturer and Computer Engineer.Geraldine possesses over 20 years of hands-on field experience and a strong corporate background with work in all areas of direct sales, from field representative to senior executive-level positions at top companies in North America. She has also helped bring start-up companies to multi-million-dollar success through the design and delivery of innovative incentive plans, creative marketing, communication and training strategies.Their collective goal is to revolutionize the Direct Selling industry for today's entrepreneur, and to make travel accessible and convenient for all. For more information about the Founders, please visit