Strayer University Speaker Series to Feature Local Real Estate CEO
Michelle Keaton-Barrow to Participate in Raleigh-Durham Alumni Chapter Event
Keaton-Barrow, whose firm has offices in Raleigh and Charlotte, is among the school's distinguished alumni to participate in the Speaker Series, which focuses on the joys and challenges of launching a business. Keaton-Barrow will be addressing topics ranging from the background and skills she brought to her business to the challenges she faced and the advice she would give others.
"Coming back to RDU and sharing my life and business experience with a new generation is an honor and a privilege," says Keaton-Barrow. "If I can give just one person a solid piece of practical advice that eases their entrepreneurial journey or that focuses them on the right path, I will have accomplished my goal."
Indeed, with more than 27 years experience in commercial and residential real estate, Keaton-Barrow has developed a reputation as a an experienced businesswoman and a trusted expert whose knowledge of current market trends, neighborhood statistics, and insurance information is unmatched. She honed her leadership skills as a college professor, business owner and board member. Her passion for philanthropy is demonstrated by the numerous non-profit and charitable entities that she supports, including serving as a mentor for SCORE, a member of the Charlotte Business and Inclusion Advisory Committee, and service on the board for the United Minority Contractors of North Carolina, the Charlotte Mecklenburg Black Chamber of Commerce, PAVE Charter School, and the Women's Impact Fund of Charlotte.
Keaton-Barrow will be speaking at the Strayer University Raleigh-Durham (RDU) Alumni Chapter Speaker Series on Saturday, May 19, from 11-11:30 a.m. at the South Raleigh Campus (3421 Olympia Dr,, Raleigh, NC 27603
About Keaton Barrow Realty:
With offices in Charlotte and Raleigh, N.C., Keaton Barrow Realty is dedicated to providing its clients with professional service and expert advice. Their main goal is to educate the public on all matters related to residential and commercial real estate. The firm also provides international relocation services. Why wait? Live your legacy today by visiting keatonbarrowrealty.com.
